‘Will take responsibility for all actions carried out in discharge of duties’: CRPF Director General's message for staff

"As the Director General of the CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you take and whatever actions you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties, I take responsibility for all those decisions and actions. Continue to perform your duties fearlessly. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director General," he said at the ceremony as reported by news agency ANI.

However, the the CRPF official did not mention the Delhi protests during his speech.

Speaking at an investiture ceremony for new personnel, the CRPF DG called on the new members of the force to continue their duties “fearlessly” and carry out the actions in the bona fide discharge of duties.

Gyanedra Pratap Singh, the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on Wednesday issued a message for personnel, urging them to continue with their duties “fearlessly”. His remarks came amid allegations of use of pellet guns, electric batons and other weapons during acrackdown on protestors at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march on July 20,

'Full support from headquarters' Earlier this week, a similar statement was issued by the CRPF to its jawans and officers, stating that bona fide action will be supported.

As per a PTI report, the CRPF headquarters "lauded" the endurance and patience exhibited bypersonnel while discharging their duties during the difficult situation they faced recently.

CRPF top brass also stated that any decision made by troops on the ground was in the interest of the nation, and any bona fide discharge of their duties will have support from the headquarters.

PTI further reports that a formal Court of Inquiry (CoI) will begin once the RAF/CRPF probe establishes that the troops' actions last week in Delhi were unjustified or violated standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"Now, since agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force Hq (headquarters)," the director general told the news agency.

Remark amid row over CJP protest This remark from the CRPF director general comes amid allegations that security personnel resorted to lathi charge, tear gassing, shock batons, as well as pellet guns to disperse protestors during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

While the CRPF, RAF and Delhi Police have denied the use of excessive force, several investigations from media houses such as The Hindu, Newslaundry and HT have also shown that pellet guns were issued to personnel on July 20.

Also Read | Big scoop on use of pellet guns during CJP Jantar Mantar protest: Police daily diary entry reveals details

Speaking during the parliament session on Wednesday, union minister of state Jitendra Singh stated that only tear gas was used against protestors, adding that no bullets were fired.

Meanwhile, the opposition has called for the resignation of union home minister Amit Shah, who they allege ordered security personnel to fire at protestors during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.