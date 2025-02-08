'Arvind Kejriwal's career...': BJP intensified AAP onslaught after Delhi election triumph

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday reacted to the Delhi assembly election results with stinging jibes at the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

BJP is poised to win the Delhi assembly election and is set to oust the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal from power after 10 years.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari predicted that Arvind Kejriwal will never return to power.

"We are proud of our state president Virendraa Sachdeva and we thank every worker of the party. The public has bestowed their trust on PM Modi's guarantees...Arvind Kejriwal will never return to power," he said.

Referring to Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the BJP government in Haryana had been poisoning Yamuna water supply to Delhi, chief minister Nayab Saini said the AAP chief blamed his own land to hide away his shortcomings.

"Arvind Kejriwal never cared about the people of Delhi, but only him. Lack of water, overflowing sewage, people of Delhi have faced the atrocities for the last 10 years and today, they're free of that disaster government. To hide away his shortcomings, he blamed Haryana, his own land," he said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Arvind Kejriwal's political career is finished and he will be sent to jail soon.

"What Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, the world believes in that. The BJP is returning (in Delhi) after 27 years... Arvind Kejriwal's political career has finished now, he will soon be sent to jail," he added.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu attacked the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Atishi's chief minister house 'Sheesh Mahal' have now been vacated by the people... Bhagwant Mann should now start packing his bags... Today the whole country is celebrating the victory of Delhi's BJP workers... When the BJP comes to power in Punjab, no one will have to sell their house, property, or land to go abroad. Everyone will get work here. This is Narendra Modi's vision," he said.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Arvind Kejriwal's personal standing had eroded.

"I salute the voters of Delhi... The real victory belongs to the citizens of Delhi... Arvind Kejriwal's personal standing had eroded locally... The movement that stood against corruption became the most corrupt outfit itself. The people of Delhi deserved better... The resolution of Viksit Bharat will be implemented in Delhi also... In the coming three years Yamuna Bank will be transformed into something like Sabarmati Riverfront," he said.

Amit Shah reacts to BJP win

Union home minister Amit Shah said the Delhi verdict showed the public cannot be misled by false promises.

"Delhiites have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises. The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes. I heartily congratulate all the workers of BJP who worked day and night for this grand victory in Delhi," he said.

Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal lost their seats in the Delhi election. Chief minister Atishi, however, won the Kalkaji seat, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

With inputs from ANI, PTI