INDIA bloc leaders' 'disunity' analysis on BJP's Delhi election resurgence: 'If AAP, Congress were...'

Several INDIA bloc leaders on Saturday questioned the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to not stitch a pre-poll alliance in Delhi, saying that had the two parties contested the assembly polls together, they could have prevented the Bharatiya Janata Party from forming a government in the national capital after 27 years. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal

The initial rounds of counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election suggest the BJP will win the polls with over 40 seats. The AAP is leading in less than 30 seats.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the two parties would have won the Delhi election had they fought the poll in alliance.

"The early trends show a sharp competition. Had Congress and AAP been together, the results may have been different... The political opponent of AAP and Congress is BJP. Both of them fought to keep the BJP from coming to power, but they fought individually. If they had been together then BJP's defeat must have been confirmed in the first hour (of counting)," he told ANI.

The Congress and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance in Delhi. The BJP, however, won all seven seats in the national capital.

In the 2025 assembly election, the Congress mounted a massive attack against the Aam Aadmi Party. Senior leader Rahul Gandhi sought to corner AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case and the Sheesh Mahal row.

‘Disunity among INDIA bloc’

Another INDIA bloc leader, CPI's D Raja, blamed the Congress for "disunity" among the alliance's partners.

"It is because of disunity among the secular democratic parties, among the INDIA bloc parties... Particularly the Congress party must do serious introspection on how to strengthen the INDIA bloc in the coming days," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took a jibe at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Aur lado aapas mein!!! (Fight amongst yourselves some more),” he wrote on X.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir CM had earlier questioned the very existence of the INDIA bloc.