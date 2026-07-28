Heavy rain inundates roads, markets, disrupts traffic across Delhi, NCR

Heavy rain inundated roads and markets and disrupted traffic across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, the highest level of weather warning, for more rainfall. Delhi is expected to receive more rainfall this week. (HT PHOTO)

Arterial roads and commercial hubs were submerged as drains overflowed. Waterlogging was reported from the ITO intersection, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, South Extension, Nizamuddin, Ghazipur border, stretches along Outer Ring Road, RK Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan and Rani Jhansi Road, slowing traffic and leaving commuters stranded.

The IMD initially sounded a yellow alert before upgrading it to orange and then red around 12.25pm on Tuesday as the intensity of the rain increased. It said the city recorded 24.4mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30am on Tuesday. There was another 4.4mm over the next three hours.

Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said the rainfall was expected to intensify. “Very heavy downpours and thunderstorms have started across most parts of Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad and are likely to continue for the next two hours. Gurgaon and Faridabad are also expected to receive intense rainfall shortly. Residents should watch out for waterlogging in various areas and avoid unnecessary travel.”