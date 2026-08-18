Legacy vs ‘not for luxury’: War of words in Tamil Nadu assembly over ' ₹5.54-crore' tender to shift CM Vijay's office

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday grew tense over a plan to shift chief minister C Joseph Vijay's office to a spacious, modern building in the Secretariat complex, with minister Aadhav Arjuna clarifying that the relocation was not about "personal luxury." Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's office is currently located in Fort St George, which also houses the state Legislative Assembly. (ANI) The issue reportedly began after the opposition party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), slammed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over alleged irregularities in a ₹5.54 crore-worth tender issued for relocating the CMO. It was alleged that the tender notification for the CM's office relocation was published in newspapers on August 13, but was uploaded to the official website four days later, on August 17, with an unspecified amount marked as "NA." DMK leader EV Velu raised the matter in the Assembly on Tuesday, engaging in a war of words with Tamil Nadu's public works minister Aadhav Arjuna. ALSO READ | 'Could not be tolerated': DMK mouthpiece attacks Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Trisha over I-day event While calling out CM Vijay's decision to move offices, DMK leader Velu recalled the legacy of the current CMO. He said that "very simple" people have served as the state's chief minister from that very office, news agency ANI reported. Velu cited examples of Amma (Jayalalithaa), Kalaignar, MG Ramachandran (MGR), Edappadi K Palaniswami, MK Stalin, and others. He said these leaders have worked for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and implemented various schemes to eradicate poverty. "If Tamil Nadu is regarded as the number-one state in India, it is because all these chief ministers functioned from that very room," Velu added. The government's decision is to shift the CMO from the main block of Fort St George, which houses both the chief minister's office and the Legislative Assembly, to the adjoining Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai building, built by the late former Tamil Nadu CM Kalaignar, within the same Secretariat complex.

Fort St George houses both the chief minister's office and Tamil Nadu's Legislative Assembly. (PTI)

While criticising the tender, Velu expressed happiness over CM Vijay's move. "When there is a room from which so many schemes were implemented, I am personally happy that our brother, the chief minister, is moving to a room built by Kalaignar. The present room was built by the British, while the room to which the chief minister is moving was built by a Tamil," Velu was quoted as saying. ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Assembly witnesses ruckus over drugs, DMK walks out However, he circled back to the tender process, claiming that the ₹5.54 crore-worth tender for shifting the CMO was not published online. The DMK leader stated that the chief minister's move to relocate was disturbing to the people working in the Secretariat. He said they are saying they have "no place to eat or rest." "They are asking, 'Where are we supposed to go if the chief minister takes over this space?' The chief minister should take this into consideration," Velu said. What TVK minister said Tamil Nadu's public works minister Aadhav Arjuna dismissed the opposition's allegation, calling it a bid to create doubt while appearing friendly. He noted that the tender for relocating the CM's office was reported in a private newspaper, saying that if one were to look at such reports from the past five years, then corruption would be the only thing that comes out of the PWD. Arjuna strongly defended the tender for the shifting of CM Vijay's office, dismissing the newspaper reports as “incorrect,” news agency PTI reported. He affirmed that the tender process itself was not complete yet.

TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna said that a detailed White Paper on this matter would clarify everything. (State Assembly/ANI Video Grab)