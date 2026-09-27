3-day bank strike deferred after talks between bank body and unions

The UFBU said the decision followed an assurance from the IBA on the unions’ demands, as per PTI. A high-level committee of the IBA and UFBU will now be formed to discuss the demand for declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays.

The decision came after a meeting between the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and UFBU at 9:30 pm on Sunday. The two sides discussed the long-pending demand to make all Saturdays holidays for bank employees, along with other issues raised by the unions.

The proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30 has been deferred, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said in a statement on Sunday, September 27, as per ANI.

The committee will look at possible options and hold discussions with all stakeholders. It will also work towards a solution that is acceptable to everyone, with the interests of bank customers also being considered.

The demand for a five-day banking week has been pending for some time. Under the current system, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Bank unions have been seeking holidays on all Saturdays.

The issue was part of the March 2024 wage settlement, but the proposal has been awaiting further action.

Also Read: Why banks are open today, Sunday — What customers should know

What did UFBU say about the PLI scheme? The Performance Linked Incentive scheme for Scale IV and above officers is another issue that bank unions have raised.

According to the UFBU statement, discussions on the PLI scheme can now begin with the IBA. The unions and associations want changes to the scheme to address their concerns before any proposal is sent to the government.

UFBU also said the parties will discuss other pending issues listed in the minutes of the March 8, 2024 discussions.

These talks are expected to focus on resolving the remaining matters as soon as possible.

Will banks remain open on September 28? Yes, with the strike deferred, banks are expected to function on Monday, September 28.

The strike was scheduled to begin on Monday and would have coincided with the half-yearly closing period for banks. The proposed three-day action had raised concerns about possible delays in banking services and transactions.

On Sunday, several bank branches had also opened to help customers complete transactions before the planned three-day closure. ANI reported that the Sunday openings were aimed at helping customers clear pending work ahead of the strike.

The UFBU has now deferred the planned agitation and strike action following the latest discussions with the IBA.

This means there will be no three-day nationwide bank strike from September 28 to 30 at this stage. The focus will now shift to the committee and further talks between the IBA and bank unions over the five-day work week, Saturday holidays, the PLI scheme and other pending demands.