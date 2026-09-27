Ashutosh Ranka says team CJP's ‘illegal detention’ by Assam Police 'finally ended'; Dipke reacts
CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke reacted to Ranka's post and said, “Abey yaar… I was actually looking forward to joining your strike at the police station tomorrow.”
Ashutosh Ranka and other Cockroach Janta Party volunteers, who were detained by the Assam Police earlier in the day, have now been released, the CJP co-convenor said in a social post media.
Over 30 CJP workers, including Ashutosh Ranka and three other members of its central committee, were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati ahead of the party's scheduled regional volunteers' meeting.
The meeting was set for 10am at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan on Kharga Choudhury Road in Athgaon. However, the venue was later shifted to Chowdhury Tila, opposite the Assam Secretariat, after organisers alleged that the original venue had been pressured into cancelling the booking.
“The illegal detention by Assam Police has finally ended,” Ranka wrote on X. He further stated that the CJP team asked police to drop them from where they were picked up "illegally in the first place."
“I will address the Press at Chaudhary Tila, Opp Secretariat, from where we were picked up. Jai Ai Akom!” Ranka added.
Soon after, CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke reacted to Ranka's post and said, “Abey yaar… I was actually looking forward to joining your strike at the police station tomorrow.” Ranka replied to the CJP founder and said, “Sorry Shaktiman!”
Dipke's reaction comes in the context of his earlier statement, in which he said he would fly from Delhi to Assam on Monday morning because Ranka wasn't released from detention.
"We are not going to cave in to threats of arrest or jail. Feel free to arrest me at the airport itself tomorrow," Dipke had posted earlier in the day.
Team CJP's detention and attacks at Himanta
Ashutosh Ranka had arrived in Guwahati on Saturday along with CJP members Ankit Bhardwaj, Akash Prem, Varun Agrawal and Anam. He had earlier said that venue cancellations would not stop the party from holding its programme in Assam.
Before his detention, Ranka had accused the Assam government of trying to prevent the CJP from raising questions about the condition of the state's schools and other issues.
Dipke had reacted soon after team CJP's detention and said that he would also go to Assam with other members of the party. He wrote on X, "Himanta (Biswa Sarma) can arrest us all."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music.Read More