Ashutosh Ranka says team CJP's ‘illegal detention’ by Assam Police 'finally ended'; Dipke reacts

Ashutosh Ranka and other Cockroach Janta Party volunteers, who were detained by the Assam Police earlier in the day, have now been released, the CJP co-convenor said in a social post media. Ashutosh Ranka and over 30 CJP workers were detained earlier on Sunday ahead of the party’s scheduled regional volunteers’ meeting. (PTI)

Over 30 CJP workers, including Ashutosh Ranka and three other members of its central committee, were detained by Assam Police in Guwahati ahead of the party's scheduled regional volunteers' meeting.

The meeting was set for 10am at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan on Kharga Choudhury Road in Athgaon. However, the venue was later shifted to Chowdhury Tila, opposite the Assam Secretariat, after organisers alleged that the original venue had been pressured into cancelling the booking.

“The illegal detention by Assam Police has finally ended,” Ranka wrote on X. He further stated that the CJP team asked police to drop them from where they were picked up "illegally in the first place."

“I will address the Press at Chaudhary Tila, Opp Secretariat, from where we were picked up. Jai Ai Akom!” Ranka added.