71-yr-old Odisha woman swept by swollen river survives crocodile-infested waters
The rescuers later found that Dalai had come from the Jajpur side of the river. They said her survival was incredible as the Birupa is known for crocodiles
When 71-year-old Keshi Dalai went to the Birupa river on Sunday morning, she did not know that she would spend the next two hours fighting for her life in the crocodile-infested river. A moment of dizziness sent her into the swollen waters, beginning an ordeal that carried her nearly 22 kilometres downstream through one of the state’s crocodile-inhabited rivers.
The old woman from Kalamatiya village in Jajpur district’s Bari block had gone to the Birupa river to relieve herself when she lost her footing. The river, swollen by flooding, carried her into a powerful current.
By the time local residents spotted her at Balipatana in Kendrapara district, Dalai had spent nearly two hours in the water, repeatedly sinking beneath the surface and reappearing in the current.
When word spread that someone was being swept downstream, Abhijit Sahu, one of the rescuers, said he and others rushed to the river after hearing the alarm. They took a boat into the current and found an elderly woman repeatedly disappearing beneath the water.
“We pulled her into the boat and brought her ashore,” he said.
The villagers pressed her stomach to help expel the water before calling the emergency ambulance service. They rubbed her hands and legs, applied ointment and tried to warm her. She was taken to Pattamundai hospital and was later reported to be doing well.
“I felt dizzy and fell into the river,” Dalai said after her rescue. “I went under the water and then floated along with the current. The boys here pulled me out and brought me to safety.”
The rescuers later found that Dalai had come from the Jajpur side of the river. They said her survival was incredible as the Birupa is known for crocodiles, and she had been carried a considerable distance through its fast-moving waters.
“We have to say that she was extremely fortunate,” Sahu said. “She was not attacked by a crocodile and, despite being swept away for such a long distance, she survived.”
“She had been in the water for nearly two hours, and her body had turned completely pale,” he said.
The rescue came more than a month after another dramatic flood survival in the state. Last month, a 35-year-old man in Bhadrak district survived for five days after being swept away by floodwaters.
Sunanda Behera, of Balipatana village in Arjunpur gram panchayat of Dhamnagar block, disappeared on August 14 after being caught in strong flood currents.
Villagers searched for him but found no trace. He was eventually discovered submerged up to his neck in floodwater, clinging to a palm tree. A team from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force reached the spot and rescued him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More