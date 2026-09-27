‘Abused my family’: Parvesh Verma after AAP alleges Delhi minister slapped man during road inspection

A political row erupted in Delhi on Sunday after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma slapped a man who was recording a road inspection in the Tilak Nagar assembly constituency. A video of the incident was shared by AAP leaders on social media, showing a heated exchange involving Verma and people at the spot. In this screengrab, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma is seen during an alleged altercation with a man in New Delhi. (@AamAadmiParty/X)

AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh alleged that the incident took place after questions were raised over the quality of road construction. Singh said the man was recording the proceedings when the confrontation occurred.

“The cameraman is my colleague and was recording the proceedings when the incident took place,” Singh said.

He also alleged that the minister lost his temper after issues related to the road work were raised. In a video shared on social media, Singh was seen questioning the quality of the newly laid road while pulling out chunks of the surface with his hands.

AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also shared the video and demanded action against Verma. He said, “A minister in Modi ji's government publicly slapped a young man for highlighting corruption in road construction... Arrest this minister. I will visit Tilak Nagar tomorrow to inspect this road.”

Congress leader Alka Lamba also criticised the alleged incident in a post on X. Referring to the minister, she said, “The intoxication of power is going to the heads of BJP leaders… soon the time will come when the same public will turn around and give exactly this kind of reply.”

Verma, however, rejected the allegations of the incident being linked solely to questions over the road and said he had gone to the area for an inspection after being informed that the road had not been repaired for 15 years.

He alleged that the local MLA was upset with the development work and would reach the site after repairs were completed and post videos about the work. Verma also alleged that people accompanying the MLA abused his family during the inspection.

“Only part of the details are being shared but the whole truth is that the MLA had been upset with the development work. He also asked the local PWD engineers for commission in the work. During the inspection, he called scores of party workers who were abusing my family, which cannot be tolerated,” Verma said.

AAP leaders said that a complaint has been filed but first information report has not been registered by the police yet.