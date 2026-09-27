UP rain fury: 56 dead in three days, flood-like situation in several districts

Rescue teams were conducting operations in waterlogged areas to evacuate stranded people to safer locations, the relief department said, as strong winds and heavy downpour uprooted trees and electric poles and inundated roads and villages, damaging over one thousand houses and standing crops.

The depression over the state weakened into a well-marked low pressure area on Sunday, bringing some respite from rainfall, they said.

Lucknow, Fifty-six people were killed in rain-and storm-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Friday, while several districts were grappling with a flood-like situation after an intense three-day wet spell, officials said.

How are authorities responding to the flooding situation in Uttar Pradesh?

How are authorities responding to the flooding situation in Uttar Pradesh?

Why did the rainfall intensity in Uttar Pradesh decrease over the weekend?

Why did the rainfall intensity in Uttar Pradesh decrease over the weekend?

What were the main impacts of the recent heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh?

What were the main impacts of the recent heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh?

The state received 45.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending Sunday, against the normal 1.8 mm, officials said.

According to data shared by the office of the relief commissioner, between September 25 and the morning of September 27, 56 people had died and 46 were injured in rain and storm-related incidents in the state.

The highest number of deaths during the 60-hour period were reported from Sitapur , followed by Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich and Balrampur , and Ayodhya and Gorakhpur . The official said 1,021 houses were damaged.

The Central Water Commission , in its Daily Water Level Bulletin, said the Ghagra and Rapti rivers were showing rising trends at several monitoring stations, posing a flood threat to low-lying areas.

At Elginbridge in Barabanki, the Ghagra was flowing at 106.14 metres at 8 am, above its danger level of 106.07 metres. The water level is likely to rise further to 106.55 metres by Sunday night.

In Ayodhya, the river water level stood at 92.39 metres against the warning level of 91.73 metres and was forecast to rise to 92.85 metres.

The Rapti was also rising sharply in eastern Uttar Pradesh. At Balrampur, the river water level was stated to be at 104 metres against its warning level of 103.62 metres and was likely to rise further by Sunday evening.

Widespread rainfall was recorded in the river basins during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the CWC said.

The heavy rain has caused extensive waterlogging in several parts of the state. At the Sonik toll plaza on the Ganga Expressway in Unnao, rainwater accumulated and pumps were used to drain it.

The Ganga Expressway project manager, R S Mishra, said the expressway remained fully operational and traffic movement was normal despite the unusually heavy rainfall.

He said there was no waterlogging anywhere on the expressway except at one ramp in Unnao, where drainage had been affected partly due to the relatively low height of a high-tension power line near the ramp.

The agency was coordinating with authorities concerned to relocate the line after the monsoon, Mishra said, adding that the expressway team was maintaining continuous surveillance to ensure safe and smooth traffic movement.

Sharing a video, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had taken a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government over waterlogging on the Ganga Expressway, suggesting that it be renamed the Ganga Express Waterway.

In Lucknow, a portion of the road near Ekana Stadium reportedly caved in, while several intersections were waterlogged. Agricultural fields in the Bakshi Ka Talab area were submerged and crops were flattened by rain and strong winds.

According to the India Meteorological Department , the system that caused incessant rains in the last three days moved north-northwestwards and weakened into a well-marked low pressure area at 5.30 am.

It is likely to continue moving in the same direction across Uttar Pradesh and weaken gradually into a low pressure area during the next 12 hours.

According to the IMD, a depression produces strong winds and heavy rain. As it degrades into a well-marked low-pressure area, the system loses strength and wind speeds drop, which reduces overall rain intensity.

Heavy rain lashed Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Bareilly and several other parts of the state, accompanied by strong winds reaching 30-40 kmph.

The Kanpur-Etawah highway was also reported to have suffered damage over a stretch of around 200 metres.

The IMD had forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the state on Sunday.

As many as 56 of the state's 75 districts recorded excessive rainfall, with Farrukhabad recording 7,385 per cent above normal, followed by Kannauj , Shahjahanpur , Hamirpur and Mahoba .

The relief commissioner, Dr Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod, reviewed relief and rescue operations with district magistrates and additional district magistrates on Sunday and directed them to remain in the field, maintain direct contact with affected people and ensure prompt assistance.

He also directed officials to immediately assess crop damage and provide compensation as per rules, arrange alternative accommodation where required and expedite assistance to families whose houses were damaged.

Rescue teams were conducting operations in waterlogged areas to evacuate stranded people to safer locations, the relief department said.

It advised people to avoid unnecessary movement in water- and flood-affected areas and stay away from fast-flowing rivers, streams and drains. For emergency assistance, people can contact the relief commissioner's office helpline at 1070.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.