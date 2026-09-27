‘They smashed car window, tried to drag me out’: TMC's Kunal Ghosh alleges armed men tried to kill him

A day after his vehicle was allegedly attacked with “eggs and bricks” by BJP workers, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh alleged that he was targeted again on Sunday. Kunal Ghosh, who belongs to Mamata faction of TMC, alleged that BJP was behind the fresh attack on him on Sunday. (ANI) Ghosh alleged that armed men smashed the window of his car and attempted to drag him out while he was on his way to attend a programme. Also Read | TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car allegedly attacked by BJP workers with 'eggs and bricks' on his way to Mamata’s rally “Today I was once again the target of an attempted murder. It is only by the grace of the Almighty that I am still alive. In the city of Kolkata, in broad daylight on a Sunday, I was on my way to attend a programme as an MLA when I was attacked,” Ghosh said while speaking to reporters on Sunday, in a video shared by ANI.

Ghosh added that the attackers were armed, smashed the car window to drag him out and brandished revolvers. However, he said he was saved when his security personnel drew their weapons. Following the alleged incident, Ghosh took refuge inside Narkeldanga Police Station and said he was in the process of filing a formal complaint. His damaged vehicle was also brought to the police station.