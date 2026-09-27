‘They smashed car window, tried to drag me out’: TMC's Kunal Ghosh alleges armed men tried to kill him
Kunal Ghosh alleged that armed men smashed the window of his car and attempted to drag him out while he was on his way to attend a programme.
A day after his vehicle was allegedly attacked with “eggs and bricks” by BJP workers, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh alleged that he was targeted again on Sunday.
Ghosh alleged that armed men smashed the window of his car and attempted to drag him out while he was on his way to attend a programme.
Also Read | TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh’s car allegedly attacked by BJP workers with 'eggs and bricks' on his way to Mamata’s rally
“Today I was once again the target of an attempted murder. It is only by the grace of the Almighty that I am still alive. In the city of Kolkata, in broad daylight on a Sunday, I was on my way to attend a programme as an MLA when I was attacked,” Ghosh said while speaking to reporters on Sunday, in a video shared by ANI.
Ghosh added that the attackers were armed, smashed the car window to drag him out and brandished revolvers. However, he said he was saved when his security personnel drew their weapons.
Following the alleged incident, Ghosh took refuge inside Narkeldanga Police Station and said he was in the process of filing a formal complaint. His damaged vehicle was also brought to the police station.
Ghosh blames BJP
He accused the BJP of planning the alleged attacks against him.
“BJP is certainly involved, and the police are inactive; we will have to see who else is implicated,” Ghosh alleged.
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Ghosh further said he would not be intimidated by the alleged attacks. “What do they want? Do they want my dead body? Until I am dead, they will never be able to force me to change my stance,” he said.
The police is yet to issue a statement regarding the allegations by Ghosh.
The latest allegation comes a day after Ghosh claimed that BJP ‘goons’ were involved in the vandalisation of his vehicle and the hurling of eggs at it in Uttarpara in Hooghly district. Ghosh had said his vehicle was attacked with rods, eggs, stones, bricks and crowbars while he was travelling to Serampore to attend a rally addressed by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More