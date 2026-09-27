Rishikesh rafting halted indefinitely as Ganga water level rises: Officials

River rafting operations in the Ganga River in Rishikesh have been halted indefinitely following continuous rainfall over the past two days. Authorities decided to resume activities only after the weather improves and the river recedes to a safer level. Police officers in the Lakshman Jhula, Muni-ki-Reti and Tapovan areas have also appealed to residents, pilgrims and tourists to exercise caution and avoid going near Ganga ghats. (ANI)

According to tourism officials, rafting and related adventure activities in the Ganga at Muni-ki-Reti have been prohibited until further orders. The water level was recorded at 339.50 metres on Sunday. Meanwhile, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Jal Police personnel made announcements at Ganga ghats and riverbed areas, cautioning people against going near the river.

“As it is currently raining across the Garhwal division and in view of Meteorological department advisories, river rafting has been halted with immediate effect until further directives are issued. Rafting will resume only after an assessment of weather conditions, the monsoonal forecast, the Ganga’s water level and the weather forecast for next week. All river rafting operators, the rafting association and stakeholders have been directed to strictly adhere to the order,” said Tehri Garhwal district tourism and adventure officer Sobat Singh Rana.

Police officers in the Lakshman Jhula, Muni-ki-Reti and Tapovan areas have also appealed to residents, pilgrims and tourists to exercise caution and avoid going near Ganga ghats, riverbeds and picnic spots, citing the high water level and increased risk of slips and falls.

“All rafting operators are complying with the administration’s directive prohibiting rafting and related adventure activities. Safety of all stakeholders is the prime concern,” said rafting association president Dharmendra Negi.

Rafting resumed in the Ganga on September 23 following the annual monsoonal break that began on July 1. The fresh suspension, within days of the resumption, has disappointed rafting operators.

“After a two-month monsoonal break, rafting resumed with religious rituals and prayers to Ganga. The buzz had returned to Muni-ki-Reti and Rishikesh, but the sudden rainy spell has led to the cancellation of dozens of bookings. Many people have left their resorts and hotels as the weather forecast for the next two days also predicts rain and cloudy conditions,” said Sohan Singh Negi, a lodge operator in Tapovan, about 10 km from Rishikesh.

Rafting operates at various points along the Ganga, including Kaudiyala, Marine Drive, Shivpuri, Brahmapuri and Clubhouse track towards Lakshman Jhula, across Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal and Dehradun districts. The rafting stretches range from five kilometers (km) to 30km.