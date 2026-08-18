55 kg meth worth ₹300 crore seized from maize consignment near Mumbai port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 55 kg of methamphetamine, valued at around ₹300 crore, from a consignment of maize at a Container Freight Station (CFS) facility near Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port, officials said. In this photo dated November 25, 2024, the Indian Coast Guard are seen with 5,500 kgs of prohibited drug Methamphetamine seized from a Myanmarese boat. (PIB/ Representational)

The consignment was allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based narco-trafficking syndicate led by Mohammad Hussain Dad. The group specialises in smuggling narcotics through cargo containers, according to a preliminary probe.

The syndicate's handlers had allegedly established contact with Mumbai-based import-export firms and subsequently got in touch with a trading firm in Uttar Pradesh for the export of 22 tonnes of maize.

The handlers introduced their agent, who allegedly arranged and packaged 17.5 tonnes of maize. The consignment was subsequently brought to a CFS facility at Nhava Sheva for shipment.

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Acting on specific intelligence inputs, DRI officers searched the container and detected one bag in which maize had been mixed with a suspected narcotic substance.

A mobile forensic science laboratory (FSL) team tested the substance at the spot and confirmed it as methamphetamine, officials said.

The DRI seized a total of 55 kg of methamphetamine on a dry-weight basis. Two individuals have also been detained in connection with the seizure.

The market value of the seized drug has been assessed at approximately ₹300 crore. Further investigation into the seizure is underway.

The seizure comes at a time when the Centre has stepped up its campaign against drug abuse and trafficking, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently calling for a collective effort to make India drug-free and urging families to participate in the nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyaan.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi said drug addiction had emerged as a major challenge for the country's youth and stressed that making India drug-free was a collective responsibility.

The Prime Minister has also backed a 100-week nationwide anti-drug campaign under the 'Jan Bhagidari' initiative, with awareness activities being organised across the country. The campaign includes sports events, walks, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness drives, street plays, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was launched by the Modi government in 2020 to address drug abuse and promote awareness about substance use.