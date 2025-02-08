Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manish Sisodia concedes defeat in Delhi's Jangpura: ‘I lost by 600 votes’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2025 12:57 PM IST

Delhi election results: BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah won the seat.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded his defeat in Delhi's Jangpura constituency. BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah won the seat.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(File)
AAP leader Manish Sisodia (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(File)

According to the Election Commission's data, Marwah was leading Manish Sisodia by 572 votes after the end of the ninth round of counting.

By 12.41 pm, Marwah polled 34632 votes, Sisodia polled 34060 votes and Congress's Farhad Suri polled 6866 votes.

When a reporter asked Manish Sisodia if the result was final, he replied in the affirmative. He further said he would analyse the reasons behind the loss later.

"Party workers fought well. We all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," Manish Sisodia said.

He won the Patparganj constituency thrice – in 2013, 2015 and 2020. However, his seat was changed this time as he contested the election from Jangpura.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to win the Delhi assembly election. The party is leading in 48 seats; AAP in 22 seats.

Several other AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj, were set to lose in their respective seats.

Who is Tarvinder Singh Marwah?

Tarvinder Singh Marwah switched to the BJP from Congress in 2022. He had been a member of the Delhi assembly thrice – 1998, 2003 and 2008.

BJP workers, meanwhile, celebrated outside the party's office in New Delhi. They were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing, and singing at the party office.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On