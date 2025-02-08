Manish Sisodia concedes defeat in Delhi's Jangpura: ‘I lost by 600 votes’

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded his defeat in Delhi's Jangpura constituency. BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah won the seat. AAP leader Manish Sisodia (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(File)

According to the Election Commission's data, Marwah was leading Manish Sisodia by 572 votes after the end of the ninth round of counting.

By 12.41 pm, Marwah polled 34632 votes, Sisodia polled 34060 votes and Congress's Farhad Suri polled 6866 votes.

When a reporter asked Manish Sisodia if the result was final, he replied in the affirmative. He further said he would analyse the reasons behind the loss later.

"Party workers fought well. We all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," Manish Sisodia said.

He won the Patparganj constituency thrice – in 2013, 2015 and 2020. However, his seat was changed this time as he contested the election from Jangpura.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to win the Delhi assembly election. The party is leading in 48 seats; AAP in 22 seats.

Several other AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj, were set to lose in their respective seats.

Who is Tarvinder Singh Marwah?

Tarvinder Singh Marwah switched to the BJP from Congress in 2022. He had been a member of the Delhi assembly thrice – 1998, 2003 and 2008.

BJP workers, meanwhile, celebrated outside the party's office in New Delhi. They were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing, and singing at the party office.