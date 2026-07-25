‘Congratulations to India’: How politicians reacted to Pradhan's resignation
Dharmendra Pradhan said he tendered the resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, keeping the future and career of students in mind.
As education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, several political reactions poured in. While former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called it a “big win for democracy”, BJP leader Amit Malviya drew attention to Pradhan's “unwavering commitment to students”.
Pradhan made the announcement through an X post, saying he tendered the resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, keeping the future and career of students in mind. Follow live updates here.
The move came amid massive calls for his resignation and a student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar. The Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit also celebrated Pradhan's resignation, hailing the determination of students.
A look at who said what:
Manish Sisodia
AAP leader Manish Sisodia also weighed in, saying the resignation was not prompted by Pradhan's own will but through the students' demand.
“Dharmendra Pradhan did not voluntarily submit his resignation. The nation's children, the nation's students, secured Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If this had been a voluntary resignation, it should have happened when the NEET paper leak occurred...The country needs a massive education revolution...,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Mahua Moitra
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra quoted fellow Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi as she reacted to Pradhan's resignation. “Narendra Modi is India’s Past. The Past cannot fight the Future” Thank you LoP for this succinct truth. Jai Hind," Moitra wrote.
Gandhi had made the remark earlier today as he reiterated the demand for Pradhan's resignation.
Amit Malviya
While Opposition leaders celebrated the move, BJP leader Amit Malviya tried to highlight Pradhan's contributions in the education field.
“Long before he assumed office, his journey was deeply rooted in student movements and youth engagement. That experience gave him an enduring understanding of the aspirations, challenges and ambitions of young Indians. Throughout his public life, he remained steadfast in his belief that education is the most powerful instrument for social transformation and national progress,” a part of Malviya's post read.
The BJP leader also said that leading the Ministry of Education is a demanding job and requires balancing the interests of millions of students, teachers, parents and institutions.
He also thanked Pradhan for his “years of dedicated service, steadfast commitment to India’s students, and belief in the transformative power of education”.
Manoj Tiwari
Reacting to Pradhan's announcement, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said that the student protests should now stop. “The students' demands have been accepted, so the protest should now be withdrawn. Prime Minister's every word is firm and important, and students should respect the steps he is taking,” Tiwari told news agency PTI.
However, the CJP has said that while Pradhan's resignation demand is accepted, other key demands are still pending - compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak, no legal action against protesters and apology from the Delhi Police and RAF.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the resignation should have come a long time back, and that would've avoided the clash between students and cops during the protests.
“If it was done much earlier, then this kind of untoward incident could have been avoided. Pellet gun, tear gas, lathi charge, all could have been avoided... Now I think that out of desperation, the government has been compelled to put in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan... out of desperation, the government has been forced to make the resignation of their own minister,” Chowdhury told news agency ANI.
Abhijeet Dipke
Dipke, whose outfit CJP is the face of the protest, also welcomed the resignation. “I want to say something very important. Don't make me a hero because Dharmendra Pradhan resigned today. Don't make this mistake. Don't make me a hero because of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The country has been ruined because of making one person a hero…,” Dipke said.
He also posted a photo of him holding a Constitution booklet with the caption: ‘Thank you’.
Pradhan's resignation demand was being raised by the CJP, India's Opposition parties and students who joined the Jantar Mantar protest in thousands over the past few weeks.
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