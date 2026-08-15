Jharkhand protest: Students demand CM Hemant Soren's resignation, ask Congress to ‘withdraw support’

The protesters announced on Saturday that they will burn effigies of Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 16. The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch also said that it will gherao the CM's residence on August 20.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the students have also demanded that Congress withdraw support from the JMM-led coalition if the Jharkhand CM does not listen to them.

The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. They were demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.

Hemant Soren's assurance Hemant Soren, on Saturday, assured that the state government was working to ensure transparency in examinations, especially those conducted by bodies such as the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

"For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said while addressing the gathering at a state-level Independence Day celebration.

He said that the state government has initiated "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" and sought their suggestions to improve the education system. He said that students' contributions remain crucial to establishing a "good education system".

The Jharkhand CM told the youth to have faith in the state government and assured that "talent will not be allowed to go to waste due to mafia". He also said that transparent examinations will be ensured in the future.

"I want to urge the youth that their dreams will be protected. I want to assure that talent will not be allowed to go to waste due to the mafia. This is a serious challenge before the nation. For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith on us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said.

Congress leader backs Soren Congress leader Rajesh Thakur Hemant Soren's remarks on alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC recruitment process, saying the Chief Minister had acknowledged the issue and assured students that steps would be taken to address it.

"The Chief Minister has a big heart; he spoke magnanimously, acknowledging that irregularities did occur and promising to address them while seeking the students' trust. He rightly acknowledged that irregularities have marred the recruitment process for various jobs; while the extent of these irregularities is a matter of detail, the fact remains that they occurred, and the task now is to weed out the wrongdoers while recognising that there are indeed genuine, meritorious students among the successful candidates. One should place trust in the Chief Minister's words," Thakur told ANI.