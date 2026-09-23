Three held for harassing, assaulting couple returning from Shiva shrine in Odisha

Three men were arrested in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district for allegedly harassing and assaulting a young couple returning from a Shiva shrine last week, police said. A video of the incident was later circulated widely on social media. Three men were arrested after a video allegedly showing a young couple being harassed and assaulted in Odisha’s Dhenkanal was circulated on social media.

Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Sonkar identified the arrested men as Saroj Nayak and Samir Nayak, both from Bania village, and Sangram Rath of Raipur village. They were booked under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those relating to sexual harassment, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and criminal defamation, as well as Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act (concerning the electronic transmission or publication of obscene material).

The incident took place on September 18 when the couple from Cuttack district were returning by motorcycle after visiting the Shiva temple at Kapilash in Dhenkanal. They were allegedly stopped near Bhangargarh in the Shorishiapada area along the Deogaon-Tangi road.