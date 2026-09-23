Caste favourite topic for power seekers, students should stay away: Raj Thackeray

His parents have claimed that he had told them about the caste-based slurs he faced.

Sahil Wakode , a second-year B Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.

Mumbai, MNS president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said caste is a "favourite topic" for those driven by power politics and students should not get entangled in it, after allegations of caste‑based discrimination linked to the suicide of an IIT Bombay student.

What actions are being taken following the suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode?

What actions are being taken following the suicide of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode?

Describing the death of Sahil Wakode as deeply unfortunate, Thackeray, in a post on X, said no one seems to be discussing the reason why he felt compelled to resort to suicide.

Wakode's death occurred due to flaws within the education system. Addressing these issues would be a fitting tribute to Wakode and the many others like him who took their own lives, unable to bear the stress, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena said.

"Caste is a favourite topic for those interested in power politics; students should not get entangled in it. On the contrary, they should show such politicians their true place," Thackeray stated.

"It appears that the weapon of caste and religion is being used to ensnare you and divert your attention from the core issues, specifically to prevent anyone from speaking out against or protesting the flaws in our government machinery ," he alleged.

Whether at IIT or any other campus, Thackeray said these issues should not be allowed to create discord or division among students.

Students at IIT Bombay have demanded a proper counselling system, round-the-clock availability of a psychiatrist, transparency regarding the actual resolution of complaints, and a disciplinary process that ensures a student does not suffer a mental breakdown when facing action for a rule violation. This is the direction their agitation should truly take, he opined.

If this movement focuses on rectifying flaws within the education system, the government and administration will be compelled to provide answers and take concrete action, Thackeray added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.