Wanted gangster Harmanjit Singh injured in exchange of fire with cops in Punjab

Wanted gangster Harmanjit Singh sustained a gunshot injury to his leg in an exchange of fire with Amritsar Police in Matewal village, police said. A bullet narrowly missed the police officer, while the suspect sustained a gunshot injury in retaliatory firing and was taken to a hospital. (HT/Representative)

According to police, the gangster opened fire at a police party when personnel signalled him to stop. A bullet narrowly missed the police officer, while the suspect sustained a gunshot injury in retaliatory firing and was taken to a hospital.

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Amritsar SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said police had received secret information about Harman Gopa Rai, following which the SHO set up a checkpoint in the Matewal area.

Speaking to ANI, Chahal said, “Regarding the encounter, we had received secret information about a notorious gangster named Harman Gopa Rai. He had previously opened fire in the Matewal area, leading to the registration of a case. Acting on this tip-off, the SHO had set up a checkpoint. When the police signalled him to stop, he immediately opened fire at the police party.”The SSP said one shot was aimed at the SHO, who narrowly escaped, while the suspect was hit by return fire and taken to hospital.

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Police said Harmanjit Singh is a Proclaimed Offender wanted in connection with a grenade attack at Hanuman Chowk in Gurdaspur.

"He is a Proclaimed Offender wanted in connection with a grenade attack at Hanuman Chowk in Gurdaspur," he said.

A .32-bore pistol and live ammunition were recovered from him, police said.

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Chahal said police were investigating his criminal history and gang affiliations. He added that given his alleged involvement in a grenade attack, his possible links to terrorist activities would also be examined during his remand.

“A .32 bore pistol and live ammunition were recovered from him. We are currently investigating his criminal history and gang affiliations; since he was involved in a grenade attack, there is a possibility of involvement in terrorist activities, and he will be interrogated from that angle as well during his remand," he said.