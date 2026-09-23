'This is treason': Rahul Gandhi's message to EC after report claims dissent within panel
In a X post Rahul Gandhi said: “Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our constitution"
In what appeared to be a reaction to a news report claiming internal discord in the Election Commission, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the poll panel of being involved in “vote chori” and called it a “direct attack” on the Constitution.
The allegations came hours after a report by the Indian Express claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions taken in the name of the poll panel.
However, Rahul Gandhi didn't directly refer to the report or its findings in his video message for the poll panel.
Gandhi shared a video on X in which he speaks directly to the Election Commission and its officials. “Mein election commission aur election commission ke officers ko saaf keh raha hu, aap jo kar rahe ho, galat kar rahe ho. Yeh treason he. Yeh desh ke khilaf he. Time ayega, hum aapko pakdenge. Bachne wale nahi ho,” he said in the video. (“I am telling the Election Commission and the Election Commission officers clearly, what you are doing is wrong. This is treason. This is against the country. The time will come, we will catch you. You will not be able to escape.”)
Also Read: Election Commission sources reject report of internal disquiet: ‘SIR, all other decisions unanimous’
In a caption accompanying the video, Gandhi said: “Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served.”
Deep Dive
Gandhi’s remarks came after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions taken in the name of the poll panel.
The reported disagreements included changes to Form 6, the centralisation of ERONet controls in Delhi, voter deletion appeals in West Bengal and the failure to add some eligible voters to the electoral rolls in Goa.
The Election Commission, however, rejected the suggestion of a rift over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). EC sources told HT that all decisions taken by the commission, including those related to SIR, had the approval of all three election commissioners, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
The EC said the decisions were unanimous and had the approval of both Election Commissioners and the chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
“All decisions of the Election Commission of India, including SIR, have been unanimous and with the approval of both the Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner,” the statement to HT read.
(With inputs from Himanshi Dahiya)
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