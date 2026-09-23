'This is treason': Rahul Gandhi's message to EC after report claims dissent within panel

In what appeared to be a reaction to a news report claiming internal discord in the Election Commission, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the poll panel of being involved in “vote chori” and called it a “direct attack” on the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi shared a video on X in which he is seen speaking directly to the Election Commission and its officials. (X/Rahul Gandhi)

The allegations came hours after a report by the Indian Express claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions taken in the name of the poll panel.

However, Rahul Gandhi didn't directly refer to the report or its findings in his video message for the poll panel.

Gandhi shared a video on X in which he speaks directly to the Election Commission and its officials. “Mein election commission aur election commission ke officers ko saaf keh raha hu, aap jo kar rahe ho, galat kar rahe ho. Yeh treason he. Yeh desh ke khilaf he. Time ayega, hum aapko pakdenge. Bachne wale nahi ho,” he said in the video. (“I am telling the Election Commission and the Election Commission officers clearly, what you are doing is wrong. This is treason. This is against the country. The time will come, we will catch you. You will not be able to escape.”)

Also Read: Election Commission sources reject report of internal disquiet: ‘SIR, all other decisions unanimous’