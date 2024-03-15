 Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assume charge as Election Commissioners | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assume charge as Election Commissioners

Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assume charge as Election Commissioners

PTI |
Mar 15, 2024 10:25 AM IST

The former bureaucrats were appointed as election commissioners on Thursday.

Newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed charge on Friday.

CEC Rajiv Kumar (centre) welcomed the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar (right) and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.(ECI)
CEC Rajiv Kumar (centre) welcomed the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar (right) and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.(ECI)

The former bureaucrats were appointed as election commissioners on Thursday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

They are the first ones to have been appointed as members of the poll panel after the new law on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and ECs came into force recently.

Welcoming them, CEC Rajiv Kumar spoke about the significance of their joining at a historic point when the Election Commission is all set to conduct Lok Sabha elections, a spokesperson said.

Also Read | ‘Rigged’: Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on appointment of election commissioners

The vacancies had come up in the Election Commission after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 and the sudden resignation of Arun Goel on March 8.

Gyanesh Kumar and Sandhu, both 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, belonged to the Kerala and Uttarakhand cadres, respectively.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On