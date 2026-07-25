IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer and Co. look to seal the series

Live

By

IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer would be desperate to register his first series win as captain.

IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: India look to win the second T20I and seal the series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. After tasting six defeats in Ireland and England, new captain Shreyas Iyer won his first game on Thursday as the visitors beat Sikandar Raza’s men by seven wickets. After being put into bat by Iyer, Zimbabwe could only manage 125/7, after which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 19-ball 50 to put India on course. The returning Mayank Yadav was chosen Man of the Match for his figures of 2/18 in his quota of four overs. Raza wasn’t happy with the nature of the pitch in the first game, and after the loss, hoped they would get a better track for the second game today. ...Read More

After being put into bat by Iyer, Zimbabwe could only manage 125/7, after which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a 19-ball 50 to put India on course. The returning Mayank Yadav was chosen Man of the Match for his figures of 2/18 in his quota of four overs. Raza wasn’t happy with the nature of the pitch in the first game, and after the loss, hoped they would get a better track for the second game today.