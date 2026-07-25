Quote of the day by Hrithik Roshan: ‘I have a naive belief that there is magic in the world, that if you are a…’

Take it from Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who shared a hopeful perspective on managing expectations about results. He spoke about it in an interview on July 31, 2019, while promoting his film Super 30. He highlighted the power of hope and manifestation.

When you wish for something, and it does not materialise despite putting your best foot forward, feeling disheartened is natural. After all, hoping that your efforts will produce results is only human. Hard work, perseverance and discipline can take you only so far, as uncertainty eventually puts these ideals in jeopardy. You may work hard, treat people kindly and make all the right choices, yet still wonder whether things will eventually turn in your favour. But that is not the end of the story. There is more to the bigger picture. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Shahid Kapoor: ‘You have to do what is right to you, and you should never be apologetic about it…’

What did Hrithik Roshan say? “I have a naive belief that the universe is watching. I have a naive belief that there is magic in the world, that if you are a certain kind of character, one way or the other, it is going to manifest in the world. There's magic; you have to just concentrate on building your character, being the best version of yourself.”

What does his quote mean? There is a sense of whimsical optimism in Hrithik's message, which inspired a positive outlook. Here, ‘naive’ refers to being hopeful or idealistic, but there is power in holding on to such a belief. Despite its stark contrast with a practical world, the actor described this hope as a kind of ‘magic’ that let people trust that their character development process and effort will eventually manifest in the ways they expect.

But, don't wait for the ‘universe’ to passively fulfil your wishes. It actually depends on you, how you develop yourself and your character. In a nutshell, it is about becoming the best version of yourself.

Moreover, what does character building mean? You become resilient and work on your skills, intelligence, and emotions. This way, with a better character, you interact with the world with focused purpose and have higher chances of achieving your wishes. You may face setbacks, but you also learn from your failures. When you become capable, which is the ‘best version of yourself ’, you naturally create the ‘magic’ that helps manifest what you really want. In the end, it is all about self-development.