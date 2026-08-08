Why do seemingly fit people still get heart attacks? Neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla shares 5 reasons
People who may seem fit and lead a healthy life can also have hidden heart attack risks, warns Dr Rahul Chawla, as he highlights five things to keep in mind.
Staying fit and exercising regularly is known to significantly lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. However, it does not make an individual completely immune to them.
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It is seen that heart attacks seldom happen to people who are young and apparently healthy. Taking to Instagram on August 7, neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla shared five hidden risk factors that can trigger such cases.
1. Genetics
Genetics is the silent factor that makes some individuals more prone to cardiovascular risks than others. As per Dr Chawla, “Some people inherit conditions like high lipoprotein A or familial high cholesterol, which can accelerate plaque buildup inside the coronary arteries despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”
2. Invisible body fat
The neurologist cautioned that not all body fat is visible, and many Indians have something called the "thin-fat phenotype."
“Even with a normal body weight, you may have excess visceral fat, insulin resistance, high triglycerides, and metabolic syndrome, all of which increase the risk of premature heart disease,” shared Dr Chawla.
3. Untreated health conditions
Exercise is known to be protective, and working out regularly significantly reduces the risk of heart disease. However, it does not provide protection against underlying health conditions that may already exist in a person.
In the words of Dr Chawla, “(Exercise) cannot completely overcome uncontrolled diabetes, high LDL cholesterol, hypertension, or inherited risk factors. Plaque can continue to build up inside the arteries if these conditions remain untreated.”
4. Performance-enhancing drugs
According to the neurologist, performance-enhancing drugs can do more harm than good.
“Anabolic steroids and some bodybuilding supplements can increase LDL cholesterol, lower HDL cholesterol, enlarge the heart muscle, and significantly increase the risk of dangerous heart rhythm abnormalities,” he stated.
5. Inherent hidden heart conditions
“Some people are born with hidden heart conditions,” noted Dr Chawla. “Disorders such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, long QT syndrome, Brugada syndrome, and certain congenital coronary artery abnormalities may remain silent until intense physical exertion triggers a life-threatening arrhythmia.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Dr Rahul Chawla, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, is a consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and the founder of HealthPil.com.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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