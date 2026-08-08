Why do seemingly fit people still get heart attacks? Neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla shares 5 reasons

It is seen that heart attacks seldom happen to people who are young and apparently healthy. Taking to Instagram on August 7, neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla shared five hidden risk factors that can trigger such cases.

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Staying fit and exercising regularly is known to significantly lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. However, it does not make an individual completely immune to them.

1. Genetics Genetics is the silent factor that makes some individuals more prone to cardiovascular risks than others. As per Dr Chawla, “Some people inherit conditions like high lipoprotein A or familial high cholesterol, which can accelerate plaque buildup inside the coronary arteries despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

2. Invisible body fat The neurologist cautioned that not all body fat is visible, and many Indians have something called the "thin-fat phenotype."

“Even with a normal body weight, you may have excess visceral fat, insulin resistance, high triglycerides, and metabolic syndrome, all of which increase the risk of premature heart disease,” shared Dr Chawla.

3. Untreated health conditions Exercise is known to be protective, and working out regularly significantly reduces the risk of heart disease. However, it does not provide protection against underlying health conditions that may already exist in a person.

In the words of Dr Chawla, “(Exercise) cannot completely overcome uncontrolled diabetes, high LDL cholesterol, hypertension, or inherited risk factors. Plaque can continue to build up inside the arteries if these conditions remain untreated.”

4. Performance-enhancing drugs According to the neurologist, performance-enhancing drugs can do more harm than good.

“Anabolic steroids and some bodybuilding supplements can increase LDL cholesterol, lower HDL cholesterol, enlarge the heart muscle, and significantly increase the risk of dangerous heart rhythm abnormalities,” he stated.

5. Inherent hidden heart conditions “Some people are born with hidden heart conditions,” noted Dr Chawla. “Disorders such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, long QT syndrome, Brugada syndrome, and certain congenital coronary artery abnormalities may remain silent until intense physical exertion triggers a life-threatening arrhythmia.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Rahul Chawla, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, is a consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and the founder of HealthPil.com.