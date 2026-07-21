Heart attacks in your 20s and 30s are rising: Cardiologist Dr BC Kalmath explains why young Indians are at risk

Heart attacks are no longer limited to older adults. An increasing number of people in their 20s and 30s are experiencing cardiac events, a trend that doctors say is deeply concerning. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr B C Kalmath, Director & HOD, Department of Cardiac Sciences, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains how a combination of unhealthy lifestyle habits, stress and undiagnosed health conditions is putting young Indians at greater risk. (Also read: 'Your heart is begging you to stop these 15 habits': Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares simple lifestyle changes )

Why are young people getting heart attacks? "People in their 20s and 30s are getting heart attacks, and this is very alarming," said Dr Kalmath. He explained that one of the biggest reasons is the persistence of unhealthy habits at a young age. "Many of these young people are still smoking, using tobacco in many forms and have very stressful jobs. They spend hours commuting, are under constant pressure and are not able to look after their health."

According to him, these factors, combined with poor lifestyle choices, are creating the perfect conditions for heart disease. "Diabetes is rising rapidly, and many people are becoming diabetic in their 20s. Smoking, lack of exercise, obesity and stressful jobs have made coronary heart disease a very prominent problem in India."

Lifestyle habits increasing the risk Dr Kalmath said India now has one of the highest burdens of heart disease, largely because of preventable risk factors. "Obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, early diabetes and uncontrolled blood pressure are among the biggest contributors to heart attacks in India."

He stressed that many young adults remain unaware of their blood pressure, cholesterol or blood sugar levels until a serious complication occurs.