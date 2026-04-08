What is homocysteine? Longevity doctor explains overlooked cardiovascular risk marker

Fitness influencers and health experts cannot stop talking about the importance of protein in a healthy diet. The macronutrient that is utilised by the body to build and repair tissues is broken down into different types of amino acids during digestion. Homocysteine level is often missed by doctors in regular check-ups, shares Dr Vass. (Pexel)

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One of the types of amino acids formed is homocysteine, which is further broken down by vitamins B12, B6, and folate into chemicals that are utilised by the body. However, this system can break down at times and put an individual at serious cardiovascular risk.

Taking to Instagram on April 8, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, explained what the risk is, how it is created, and what can be done to minimise it.

“Most people have never heard of homocysteine. And yet, it might be one of the most important labs you’re not running. It impacts your cardiovascular risk, brain ageing, methylation, and mood, all from one marker your doctor probably skips,” Dr Vass wrote in the caption.