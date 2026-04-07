Longevity doctor shares 7 reasons why fat loss can be difficult even with the right diet and exercise

He went on to list seven possible causes that can slow down fat loss in disciplined individuals. They are presented as follows.

Taking to Instagram on April 6, Dr Thomas Paloschi, a longevity medical doctor specialising in preventive age management and functional medicine, observed, “Weight regulation is influenced by far more than diet and exercise alone. If progress has stalled, it is worth looking at the bigger picture.”

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Fat loss is a comprehensive process that takes time and consistent effort to show sustainable results. While it is important to trust the process, sometimes it can feel difficult to lose weight even after eating well and exercising regularly.

1. Moving less without noticing Regular movements help burn energy outside of workouts. By moving less and leading a sedentary lifestyle, one burns fewer calories across a day and reduces their calorie deficit, which is essential for cutting weight. According to Dr Paloschi, less movement can include:

Less walking

Less standing

Less spontaneous movement 2. Losing sleep “Sleep loss changes appetite biology,” observed Dr Paloschi. “A systematic review found that sleep restriction increased daily calorie intake by about 300 calories per day on average. If sleep apnea is present, the problem may be even worse.”

The result of poor sleep can manifest in changes in:

Hunger

Food cravings

Food intake 3. Consuming ultra-processed food The consumption of ultra-processed foods can lead to increased calorie intake and reduced satiety. It has been seen in a controlled trial that people who were on an ultra-processed diet consumed 500 more calories per day, shared Dr Paloschi.

In 14 days, these people gained approximately 0.9kg of body weight, while those who were on an unprocessed diet experienced weight loss. “Possible reasons include faster eating and weaker satiety signals,” explained the physician.

4. Experiencing insulin resistance The pancreatic hormone insulin controls the utilisation and storage of energy (glucose) within the body. When an individual experiences insulin resistance, the hormone does not function as it is supposed to, which makes fat loss harder and worsens metabolic health, noted Dr Paloschi.

Insulin resistance is often linked to:

Visceral fat

Fatty liver

High triglycerides

Poorer glucose control 5. Experiencing PCOS or menopause “PCOS is strongly linked to insulin resistance,” explained Dr Paloschi. “In menopause, lower estrogen often shifts fat storage toward the abdomen. That is why the same strategy that worked earlier in life may stop working later.”

6. Side effects of certain medications Some medications can make fat loss harder. This includes the following groups of pharmaceuticals:

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Glucocorticoids

Insulin and some diabetes drugs

Blood pressure medications According to the doctor, “If body weight changed after a medication change, that is clinically relevant and should not be ignored.”

7. Impaired functioning of the mitochondria Mitochondria are the powerhouse of the cells; that does not need any reminder. However, it needs to be kept in mind that when mitochondrial function is impaired, metabolic health may suffer.

“This is often linked to insulin resistance and poorer energy regulation,” stated Dr Paloschi. “Mitochondria matter, but they are usually part of the mechanism, not the whole diagnosis.”

“Do not reduce fat loss to calories and exercise alone. When progress stalls, the issue is often deeper: sleep, hormones, insulin resistance, satiety, medications, and metabolic adaptation. Sometimes the answer is not pushing harder. It is correcting the biology that is holding you back,” observed the physician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.