New US dietary guidelines favour red meat and dairy over ultra processed foods; cuts down alcohol limits

The latest set of dietary guidelines in US, released by the Trump Administration on January 7, encourage Americans to increase protein intake, especially from red meat, and to avoid highly processed foods and sugary snacks. RFK Jr. rolls out new dietary guidelines backing more protein and full-fat dairy(ADOBE STOCK)

The new dietary guidelines feature a redesigned food pyramid, introduced by the US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This model focusses on real food, highlighting the importance of protein, dairy, healthy fats, and plenty of vegetables and fruits. Kennedy emphasised at a briefing to roll out the guidelines, that eating "real" food is good for health. "The message is clear: we should focus on home-cooked meals made from ingredients that factories haven't processed."

Like the idea of eating wholesome, unprocessed foods, the new guidelines, however, make a surprising change: they recommend more protein, including red meat, poultry, and eggs, which goes against earlier advice to limit saturated fats. This change supports Kennedy’s "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, which criticises processed foods known to harm health.

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 55% of the US population obtains more than half of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods. The previous dietary guidelines from 2020-2025 did not address highly processed or ultra-processed foods. The new guidelines advise people to avoid "highly processed packaged, prepared, ready-to-eat, or other foods that are salty or sweet." They also suggest avoiding sweetened drinks, such as soda, fruit drinks, and energy drinks.

What are the risks of highly processed foods?

Highly processed foods can pose health risks. These foods are high in refined carbs, added sugars, excess salt, unhealthy fats, and chemical additives. The intake of these foods is also linked to the rise of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes, as well as heart problems in the US, notes dietitian Ekta Singhwal. “These conditions are exacerbated by diets high in sugar and unhealthy fats from processed foods”, Singhwal tells Health Shots.

New dietary guidelines in US: Highlights

One of the most controversial parts of the new guidelines is the support for red meat and full-fat dairy. Historically, government dietary advice warned against saturated fats due to their link to heart disease. However, Kennedy and others in the Trump administration want to reassess the role of saturated fats. They believe these fats may be more critical to a balanced diet than previously thought. “We are ending the war on saturated fats,” Kennedy said.

There is a conflict in the guidelines about fat consumption. Pro-fat advocates recommend eating more high-fat animal products. However, the guidelines still advise limiting saturated fat to 10% of daily calories, which makes it hard to stay within that limit when increasing protein and fat intake.

What is the American Heart Association limit for saturated fat?

Major health organisations have raised concerns about the new guidelines. The American Heart Association recommends limiting saturated fat intake to 6% of daily calories and emphasising plant-based proteins and lean meats. This advice comes from increasing evidence that eating a lot of red meat and saturated fats is linked to a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers.

Dr Bobby Mukkamala, president of the American Medical Association, praised the new guidelines, saying in a statement that "they focus on processed foods and sugary drinks". This focus is supported by many in the medical field, underscoring that reducing sugar and processed food intake can lead to significant health benefits.

US dietary guidelines on alcohol consumption

The updated guidelines have made some critical changes to alcohol consumption limits. Previously, men were advised to consume no more than two drinks per day, and women were advised to limit themselves to one drink. Now, the guidelines suggest that people should aim to drink less alcohol for better health. They specifically advise specific individuals, like pregnant women, to avoid alcohol altogether.

This change in messaging led to meaningful discussions. During the press briefing announcing the 2025-2030 US Dietary Guidelines, Dr Mehmet Oz, in his role as the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), suggested that "while avoiding alcohol altogether might be best, we shouldn't ignore the social benefits of drinking in moderation."

Alcohol has cultural importance as a social facilitator. However, groups like the World Health Organization warn that no amount of alcohol is completely safe, and research by the National Cancer Institute shows links between alcohol and several types of cancer.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)