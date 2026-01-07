Two held for killing dairy owner with 69 bullets in South Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested two men on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 52-year-old dairy owner by pumping 69 bullets into his body in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar on November 30, police said. Thearrest took place after an exchange of 19 bullets. The victim was shot at while walking to his shop on November 30. Nearly 80 rounds were fired, with 69 bullets confirmed in the autopsy. (File Photo)

The two arrested accused are Kamal Adhana, 41, and Narender alias Nittu, 39 –- both belong to the Neeraj Faridpuria-Randeep Bhati gang.

The victim, Ratan Lal Lohiya, was walking towards his shop in Aya Nagar on November 30 when unidentified people in two cars arrived and fired indiscriminately at him before fleeing the spot. The attackers allegedly fired nearly 80 bullets and Lohiya’s autopsy report confirmed that 69 bullets hit his body.

A case of firing and murder was registered at the Fatehpur Beri police station.

Investigation revealed an old property dispute between Lohiya’s son Deepak Lohiya and another local businessman, Arun Lohia. Police said Deepak and two of his associates had killed Arun in May last year, following which and the attacks on both the parties followed. The animosity between the two families escalated, a senior crime branch officer said.

“Further investigation into Lohiya’s killing revealed his killers belonged to a south Delhi-based criminal syndicate jointly run by gangsters Neeraj Faridpuria, who is believed to be operating from the United States (US) and Randeep Bhati, who is in Delhi’s Mandoli jail. Kamal Adhana –- Arun’s uncle –- had decided to avenge his murder,” the officer added.

The two were arrested from Dwarka at around 5.30am on Tuesday and two firearms, 29 cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from them.