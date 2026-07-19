Weekly Tarot Horoscope, July 20 to July 16, 2026: This week encourages you to lead with your heart rather than your ego

Aries This week encourages you to lead with your heart rather than your ego. Your intuition is especially strong, helping you navigate relationships, work, and personal decisions with confidence. Someone may turn to you for advice or emotional support, and your compassionate approach will strengthen important bonds. Just remember to protect your own peace instead of taking on everyone else's stress. Tarot Horoscope

Weekly Warning: Don't ignore your own emotional needs while taking care of everyone else.

Lucky Ritual: Place a bowl of water with three rose petals beside your bed on Monday night. The next morning, water a healthy plant with it while setting an intention for emotional peace.

Crystal Combination: Moonstone and Rose Quartz- Strengthens intuition, emotional balance, and harmonious relationships.

Taurus Balance begins returning to your life this week. It brings opportunities for fair outcomes, financial improvements, and support from unexpected places. If you've been generous with your time and effort, expect that positive energy to come back to you. Business partnerships and teamwork are especially favoured.

Weekly Warning: Avoid giving more than you receive in any relationship or commitment.

Lucky Ritual: Keep six cloves and one coin together in your wallet throughout the week to invite prosperity and balanced opportunities.

Crystal Combination: Green Aventurine and Pyrite-Attracts abundance, financial luck, and rewarding opportunities.

Gemini Not every plan needs to be shared. This week rewards careful planning and keeping your ideas to yourself until the time is right. Be mindful of office gossip or people asking too many questions about your next move. Success comes through quiet preparation rather than public announcements.

Weekly Warning: Trust actions over promises.

Lucky Ritual: Write your biggest goal on a bay leaf and keep it inside your planner until Sunday.

Crystal Combination: Labradorite and Black Tourmaline – Protects your energy while sharpening intuition and discernment.

Cancer Your future takes centre stage this week. You may begin planning a move, business expansion, travel, or another long-term goal. Stop waiting for the perfect moment because taking the first step creates the momentum you've been looking for. Think bigger than your fears.

Weekly Warning: Don't let comfort stop you from pursuing growth.

Lucky Ritual: Face east on Tuesday morning and visualise your biggest goal for two minutes while holding a bay leaf.

Crystal Combination: Lapis Lazuli and Citrine- Encourages confident decisions, success, and clear vision.

Leo Stability and abundance surround you this week. The practical choices you make now can bring lasting rewards, and your hard work may finally be recognised. Family matters, finances, or career responsibilities become easier to manage. Keep investing your energy where it brings long-term value.

Weekly Warning: Avoid neglecting yourself while looking after everyone else's needs.

Lucky Ritual: Place a cinnamon stick beside your work area until Friday to attract steady prosperity.

Crystal Combination: Green Jade and Tiger Eye- Encourages financial stability, confidence, and wise decisions.

Virgo Partnerships become your greatest strength this week. Whether in love, business, or friendships, meaningful collaborations help you move forward. If you've been hoping to resolve a misunderstanding, this is a good time for honest conversations and mutual understanding.

Weekly Warning: Don't let pride stop you from asking for help.

Lucky Ritual: Tie two cinnamon sticks together with a white thread and keep them near your workspace for harmony and successful collaborations.

Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz and Green Aventurine – Attracts supportive relationships, trust, and emotional harmony.

Libra Your quiet strength helps you overcome challenges this week. Instead of reacting emotionally, you'll find that patience and self-control bring better results. A difficult situation begins to improve because of your balanced approach.

Weekly Warning: Don't mistake patience for weakness.

Lucky Ritual: Light a white candle on Friday evening and spend five minutes visualising yourself confidently overcoming every obstacle.

Crystal Combination: Tiger Eye and Hematite- Builds resilience, courage, and emotional grounding.

Scorpio This is your manifestation week. Your words, intentions, and actions carry extra power, making it an excellent time to launch a project, start something new, or pursue an ambitious goal. Believe in yourself because you already have everything you need to succeed.

Weekly Warning: Avoid doubting yourself after making a decision.

Lucky Ritual: Write one major goal on a piece of paper, fold it towards yourself four times, and place Clear Quartz on top of it until Sunday.

Crystal Combination: Clear Quartz and Carnelian – Amplifies manifestation, creativity, and confident action.

Sagittarius Be selective about the battles you choose this week. Not every disagreement deserves your attention, and walking away may be your greatest victory. Focus on protecting your energy instead of trying to prove yourself to people who are determined to misunderstand you.

Weekly Warning: Don't let pride pull you into unnecessary conflict.

Lucky Ritual: Sprinkle a small circle of rock salt around a white candle (keeping it safely away from the flame) while affirming, "My peace is more valuable than any argument."

Crystal Combination: Smoky Quartz and Black Obsidian- Shields against negativity and promotes emotional strength.

Capricorn This week brings emotional fulfilment, family happiness, and reasons to celebrate. Positive news related to your home, loved ones, or career may fill your heart with gratitude. It's also a wonderful time to strengthen family bonds and appreciate the people who always stand by you.

Weekly Warning: Don't allow work to take away time from the people you love.

Lucky Ritual: Place ten rice grains beneath a family photograph overnight, then return them to nature the following morning with gratitude.

Crystal Combination: Green Aventurine and Rose Quartz- Attracts harmony, prosperity, and joyful family energy.

Aquarius You're leaving a stressful chapter behind. Whether emotionally or professionally, this week brings healing and a chance to move towards calmer waters. Forgive yourself for what didn't work and stay open to the new opportunities now coming your way.

Weekly Warning: Don't keep revisiting situations you've already outgrown.

Lucky Ritual: Float a rosemary sprig in a bowl of water for one hour, then pour the water outside your home while imagining stagnant energy leaving your life.

Crystal Combination: Amethyst and Aquamarine- Encourages healing, peace, and confident new beginnings.

Pisces A fresh beginning brings excitement into your week. New projects, creative ideas, career opportunities, or relationships may reignite your passion. This is the perfect time to take action instead of waiting for everything to feel certain. Taking the first step can make all the difference.

Weekly Warning: Don't let fear of failure stop you from getting started.

Lucky Ritual: Light an orange candle on Sunday, write one new goal on a bay leaf, and keep it in your wallet for seven days.

Crystal Combination: Carnelian and Citrine- Inspires motivation, creativity, confidence, and success.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)