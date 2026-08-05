Cleveland WNBA: Why did the franchise choose Sirens over Rockers? Here's the reason behind the new team name
Cleveland was an original WNBA city in 1997, but the Rockers folded in 2003 after owner Gordon Gund failed to find a new buyer.
The WNBA's expansion franchise in Cleveland has officially unveiled its identity as the Cleveland Sirens.
The team's name and branding were revealed during a launch event at Rocket Arena on Tuesday, ahead of the franchise's debut season in 2028 as the league's 16th team.
The unveiling of the Cleveland Sirens is expected to generate even more excitement after the franchise recently surpassed 8,500 season-ticket deposits, despite being nearly two years away from its inaugural season.
Why did Cleveland choose Sirens as team name?
Cleveland was one of the WNBA's original markets when the league launched in 1997, but the Rockers franchise ceased operations in 2003 after owner Gordon Gund was unable to secure a new ownership group.
Because of that history, many supporters expected the revived franchise to bring back the Rockers name that represented the city during its first WNBA era. Instead, the ownership group opted for Sirens.
According to the franchise, the name was chosen to reflect the strength, resilience and unwavering spirit of Northeast Ohio. It also pays tribute to Lake Erie, one of Cleveland's defining landmarks and a source of local pride.
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"The identity distinctly and authentically represents Cleveland, a city shaped by its lakefront, which serves as the region’s gathering place. The name and brand are a product of a year-long, regionalized, fan-informed process," the team’s statement read.
Inside the team branding: Logo and palette explained
The franchise also highlighted the thought process behind the team's logo, explaining that it incorporates several subtle design elements intended to reflect both the Sirens identity and Cleveland's connection to the water.
"The logo captures the Siren's fluid motion as the character underlines the team's name from beneath the surface, commanding the depths while the tail and basketball crest the waves. The leading "S" in the Cleveland Sirens wordmark conceals "C" (Cleveland), "S" (Sirens) and "CLE" within its form, with its tip curving into a trident. Accent swashes bookend the wordmark, rippling outward like the reverberating sound waves of a siren's call," the team said.
The team explained that its color scheme was intentionally designed to reflect both Cleveland's natural landscape and the city's WNBA history.
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"The color palette of Sirens Blue and Erie Blue draws on the hues of Lake Erie and pays homage to the Cleveland Rockers, who competed in the WNBA from 1997 to 2003. A complementary mint foam color adds vibrancy and depth in select applications," Cleveland mentioned.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More