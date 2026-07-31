Why is Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton suspended? Inside the Fever game incident that led to WNBA disciplining

The WNBA has fined Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton and suspended her from the team's next five home games following a confrontation with two teenage fans during Tuesday night's game against the Indiana Fever. The WNBA has fined Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton and suspended her from the team's next five home games. (AP Photo)

The league announced the disciplinary action one day after the Storm apologized for an exchange involving one of its co-owners during Seattle's 105-95 loss to Indiana.

WNBA hands down punishment While the team initially did not identify the individual involved or disclose details of the incident, it confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA had fined and suspended Keaton and said it respected the league's decision.

“We remain committed to creating a welcoming and respectful environment for anyone who attends a Storm game,” the team said.

Why is the Storm co-owner suspended? The confrontation took place during a highly charged evening that began with a protest outside Climate Pledge Arena before tipoff.

While the franchise did not confirm whether the altercation was connected to the demonstration, the events unfolded against the backdrop of a politically charged rally.

Before the game, several dozen demonstrators gathered outside the arena to express support for Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and advocate for Washington ballot initiative IL26-638, which seeks to prohibit transgender students from competing in girls' sports at schools across the state.

Many participants carried signs backing Cunningham or wore shirts displaying the XX and XY chromosome symbols. Some members of the group later entered the arena and attended the game.

The protest followed Cunningham's recent comments supporting restrictions on transgender girls and women participating in female sports, which were published in an ESPN article last week.

Also read: What did Sandy Brondello say to Angel Reese? Why WNBA suspended the Toronto Tempo coach for one game

During Tuesday's game, Storm fans loudly booed Cunningham when she entered the contest and again while she attempted her first free throws.

Coaches respond to controversy Cunningham did not speak to reporters after the game. When Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked about both the demonstration and Cunningham's remarks, a team public relations representative stepped in before White could respond.

“Neither our organization nor Sophie had any knowledge of this demonstration and no contact with its organizers,” the statement said.

Following Seattle's seventh consecutive defeat, Storm head coach Sonia Raman briefly commented on the pregame protest, reiterating the organization's commitment to ensuring an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone who attends games.

Also read: Did WNBA star NaLyssa Smith really cheat on ex DiJonai Carrington? Here’s what we know

“Seattle and this organization and Climate Pledge, we always want to be an area where people feel welcome coming into this building. I think we’ve always done a really good job with that,” the Storm coach said.

(With inputs from AP)