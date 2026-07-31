Jamshedpur FC pull out of ISL

Kolkata: Jamshedpur FC, winners of the league shield in 2021-22, pulled out the Indian Super League (ISL). The announcement came on Friday evening but the club’s position had been uncertain for some time. Jamshedpur FC joined the ISL in 2017-18 and are the first team to disband. File image of players of Jamshedpur FC (red) celebrating after defeating Defenders FC, 5-0, during the 135th Durand Cup football match, in Ranchi in July. (PTI)

The decision by a club backed by the Tatas could make it difficult for the ISL to secure broadcast partners and sponsors for 2026-27.

“Jamshedpur FC would like to confirm that it will not be participating in ISL from 2026-27 onwards,” the club posted on X. No reason was cited. A club official said the Tata Group has always been involved in the development side of the sport. “An exception was made in 2017 because it was felt that football needed our presence,” the official said requesting anonymity.

In 2005-06, Tata Football Academy (TFA) had qualified for the National Football League, then the top domestic football competition, but did not take part because they did not want to be a full-fledged club. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has been a TFA cadet and team captain.

Through the crisis-hit last season of ISL, Jamshedpur were one of the first movers in wanting the league to be held. But things began to shift when they did not pay the first tranche of ₹55 lakh as part of the clubs’ commitment to AIFF for 2026-27. The deadline was extended for them and Inter Kashi. Inter Kashi have paid. Jamshedpur announced that they will only be involved with grassroots football.

While the Pune franchise shifted to Hyderabad and then Delhi and the team from Delhi moved to Odisha, this is the first team to disband since ISL started in 2014. Jamshedpur FC’s decision comes in the same year of the City Football Group pulling out of Mumbai City FC.