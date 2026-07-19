What did Sandy Brondello say to Angel Reese? Why WNBA suspended the Toronto Tempo coach for one game
The incident occurred during Atlanta's win over Toronto after Brondello reacted to officials following Nyara Sabally's injury involving Angel Reese.
Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello has been handed a one-game suspension by the WNBA after making an inappropriate remark during Friday night's matchup against the Atlanta Dream, a comment that was directed toward Angel Reese.
Sandy Brondello unavailable against Aces
As a result of the disciplinary action, Brondello will be unavailable courtside for Toronto's game against the Las Vegas Aces on Monday.
Announcing the suspension on Saturday, the league said: "The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league."
Toronto Tempo vs Atlanta Dream: What happened
The incident occurred during Atlanta's 111-92 victory over Toronto. Television cameras captured Brondello reacting to officials after Nyara Sabally suffered an injury following contact with Reese.
Sabally was called for the foul while Brondello was heard using a phrase that appeared to describe Reese as a “protected species.”
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Reese responded on social media shortly after the game and posted, "ARE WE SURPRISED?! @SBrondello" followed by a clown face emoji.
Toronto Tempo coach issued public apology
Before the league confirmed the suspension, Brondello had already issued a public apology to Reese on Saturday, accepting responsibility for her choice of words.
In her statement, Brondello wrote, "Angel, I'm sorry. Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara's injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn't have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you."
Brondello also acknowledged that her comment had wider implications than she had intended. She admitted it had caused hurt, particularly to Black women in the league.
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"I regret that my words caused hurt to a community I respect so deeply. I have a lot of respect for you as both a player and a person, and I sincerely apologize to you, your teammates, and the Dream organization for my comment,” the 57-year-old elaborated.
Brondello’s decorated coaching career
Brondello is in her debut season as head coach of the expansion Toronto Tempo. She has been an WNBA head coach since 2014, winning WNBA championships with both the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More