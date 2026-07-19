What did Sandy Brondello say to Angel Reese? Why WNBA suspended the Toronto Tempo coach for one game

Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello has been handed a one-game suspension by the WNBA after making an inappropriate remark during Friday night's matchup against the Atlanta Dream, a comment that was directed toward Angel Reese. Sandy Brondello will be unavailable on the courtside for Toronto's game against the Las Vegas Aces. (L - Getty Images via AFP ; R - The Canadian Press via AP) Sandy Brondello unavailable against Aces As a result of the disciplinary action, Brondello will be unavailable courtside for Toronto's game against the Las Vegas Aces on Monday.

Announcing the suspension on Saturday, the league said: "The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league." Toronto Tempo vs Atlanta Dream: What happened The incident occurred during Atlanta's 111-92 victory over Toronto. Television cameras captured Brondello reacting to officials after Nyara Sabally suffered an injury following contact with Reese. Sabally was called for the foul while Brondello was heard using a phrase that appeared to describe Reese as a “protected species.”

Also read: Angel Reese weighs in on Megan Thee Stallion vs Klay Thompson amid messy breakup Reese responded on social media shortly after the game and posted, "ARE WE SURPRISED?! @SBrondello" followed by a clown face emoji. Toronto Tempo coach issued public apology Before the league confirmed the suspension, Brondello had already issued a public apology to Reese on Saturday, accepting responsibility for her choice of words. In her statement, Brondello wrote, "Angel, I'm sorry. Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara's injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn't have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you."