Angel Reese reveals main reason she joined the Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream made headlines in April after completing a blockbuster trade to acquire Angel Reese, the league’s leading rebounder, in exchange for two first-round draft picks. Since then, Reese has already shown why the franchise was willing to make such a significant move, producing multiple double-doubles despite the team suffering a loss to defending champions Las Vegas Aces. Angel Reese's move to Atlanta Dream was driven by player development system under the head coach. (Getty Images via AFP)

However, Reese’s departure from the Chicago Sky came as a surprise to many fans. Still, the 23-year-old’s decision did not appear to be impulsive, as she seemingly made the move with a clear mindset and based on observations that influenced her choice. something she herself has now revealed.

The Atlanta Dream star spoke to the media during what appeared to be a practice session ahead of the team’s Friday night matchup against the Dallas Wings.

She explained that one of the main reasons behind choosing the franchise this season was the influence of coach Karl Smesko and the positive impact she noticed he had on players.