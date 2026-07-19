Yuvraj Singh urges Gautam Gambhir to give clarity to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: ‘If you feel someone isn’t fitting…'

The media attention around the third and final ODI between India and England has been unprecedented, and the main reason has been the speculation around Rohit Sharma's future. Earlier this week, several reports claimed that the former India captain might play his last international match for the Men in Blue at Lord's, as the selection committee doesn't see him in the plans for next year's World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during 3rd ODI against England. (ANI Pic Service)

The BCCI secretary denied these rumours, and now, a former India all-rounder, who knows a thing or two about winning World Cups, has come out in the open, urging head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to be upfront with both Rohit and Virat Kohli.

Ever since the two senior statesmen retired from Tests, a lot has been made about their future in ODIs. Last year, several reports did the rounds that the two would call it quits after the Australia series, but it wasn't to be. However, with the World Cup 16 months away, the speculation has picked up once again.

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Yuvraj said that the management should be upfront with the two and inform them if they don't fit in the scheme of things for the World Cup, which will be played in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“It's up to the management who they want to stick with. Ideally, you need experience in the team. You can't just go with young guys, or you just can't go with only experience in the team. You have to match it. And I believe that if they have to play the World Cup, they have to be secured now. The media is always going to bring up the moment they don't perform, age and form, and all this is going to come. Whatever noise is outside, let it be outside,” Yuvraj said in an interview with Star Sports during the mid-innings break for the third ODI.

“Whatever your plans are, if you want these guys to go for the World Cup, you tell them now, and you secure them now. That's great, you are going to the World Cup, don't worry about anything. Or if you feel that someone is not fitting, tell them, it's going to look bad, it's going to be a hard call, but eventually the guy will appreciate that you said it on his face,” he added.

‘It’s unmatched' Yuvraj said that both Rohit and Virat have done a lot for the national team and should therefore be given respect, as no one likes being misinformed. The white-ball great said that the seniors should be treated with respect and clarity is the need of the hour.

“That is my opinion. Have clarity with your most experienced players. Virat and Rohit, what they have done for India is unmatchable. It's unbelievable the number of hundreds they have scored, the games they have won for India, what they have contributed to the field as players, as captains, it's unmatched. But you need to have clarity with your seniors,” said Yuvraj.

Speaking of Rohit, the batter found the going tough in the first ODIs against England, returning with scores of 11 and 26. On the other hand, Virat scored 5 and 65.