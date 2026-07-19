‘Kuldeep Yadav should be thinking about saying goodbye to internationals’: Ex-India stars lash out at Gambhir, Gill

Even an injured Jasprit Bumrah didn't lead to Kuldeep Yadav getting a game in the third and final ODI against England at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. The wrist-spinner, who is known to be an X-factor in the middle overs, remained out of favour for the entire duration of the ODI series and failed to get a game as the management comprising head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill went ahead with all-rounders. Kuldeep Yadav didn't play a single match in the three-game ODI series against England (PTI)

In the third ODI, the Indian management let go of all-rounder Shivam Dube, but Kuldeep still warmed the bench as the think tank included pacers, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav. Injuries ruled Bumrah and Washington Sundar, but both Gambhir and Gill saw better merit in having only a frontline spinner in the form of Axar Patel.

Seeing Kuldeep's state, former India batter Mohammad Kaif contemplated the spinner's state of mind, saying the left-arm bowler would be thinking about saying goodbye to international cricket, given the treatment he has been receiving of late.

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“Kuldeep Yadav should be thinking of packing his bags and saying goodbye to international cricket. Today, there was no Bumrah, no Washington, no Varun, but Kuldeep still didn't find a place in the 11. India's bowling attack at Lord's is one dimensional and lacks variety. A left-arm wrist spinner would have come handy. Remember he has 194 wickets in 118 ODIs. It seems these numbers don't matter,” Kaif wrote on X.