Kuldeep Yadav under pressure after Galle flop, but Prasad warns India against dropping him: 'Let's spare a thought'
Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad believes the team should not rush to leave Kuldeep Yadav out after one poor game.
Kuldeep Yadav could not make the most of the turning Galle surface, managing just one wicket as India beat Sri Lanka in the opening Test. On a pitch where Manav Suthar claimed a 10-wicket match haul and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets across the two innings, Kuldeep struggled to make an impact. He took one wicket in Sri Lanka’s first innings and went wicketless in the second, finishing with figures of 25-0-103-1.
The outing comes at a difficult time for Kuldeep, who has not always received consistent opportunities in Test cricket. With Suthar making a stunning impact on debut and Jadeja continuing to deliver, competition for places in India’s spin department is only getting tougher.
However, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad believes the team should not rush to leave Kuldeep out after one poor game. Instead, he wants the management and captain to back the wrist-spinner and give him another chance in the next Test. Prasad feels Kuldeep needs reassurance and the confidence that he remains part of India’s plans.
Deep Dive
"Let's spare a thought for Kuldeep here. I think that's very important. I think it is important to address as a team management and as a captain; it's important to address Kuldeep Yadav, and I would say, Kuldeep, please don't worry, you're going to play the next Test match as well. There is Saransh Jain in the team as an off-spinner, and there are a lot of left-handers batting for Sri Lanka. It's probably an easy choice to get Saransh for the next Test match, but I would say no, and I'm going to give him another opportunity," Prasad said on Sony Sports.
“I would still go with Kuldeep”
The Indian team management now faces a tricky call ahead of the next Test, with Kuldeep Yadav and Saransh Jain competing for the spin spot. Saransh received his maiden India call-up for this series, while Kuldeep brings greater experience but struggled to make an impact in Galle.
Prasad acknowledged that Kuldeep did not have the impact expected of him in Galle, but argued that dropping him immediately would send the wrong message. He believes backing the spinner after a difficult outing is important for his confidence.
"I mean, he didn't perform as expected, and it's easy to say OK, let's get Saransh, who's an off-spinner, but I would still go with Kuldeep. I think this is how we need to sort of give confidence to the players," said Prasad.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More