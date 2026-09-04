Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal to play the Duleep Trophy final for South Zone against East Zone in Chennai
Both the players recently played in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka which the Indian team won 1-0.
India players Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal are set to play the Duleep Trophy final for South Zone against East Zone at Chennai’s Chidambaram Stadium. The five-day match starts on Sunday.
They are good to go but there is a little problem for Tilak Varma (South Zone captain) and Ishan Kishan (East Zone captain). Both are also part of the three-T20I series against Afghanistan starting September 13 in New Delhi. One can see there is not much time between the Duleep Trophy final and the first T20I. Normally, the Indian team congregates quite a few days before an international assignment. Basically, it’s as simple as this: play the Duleep final and join the Indian team at the earliest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, which will host all three matches against the Afghans. It's clear the BCCI is ready to make a concession for both the players.
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It may be noted that it’s the Afghan team which is the host of this series. The team from Central Asia doesn't play any cricket in their own country due to a lack of facilities and other issues. For the past several years, they have either played their games in the UAE or India.
Anyway, Varma, who scored a century and a fifty in the semifinal against North Zone, is looking forward to playing in the Duleep Trophy final. He doesn’t mind if he has to rush to Delhi as soon as the contest gets over in Chennai.
"I would love to play the final. This match has just finished, but I think the Afghanistan game is on the 13th. I am ready to play the final. After that, we have two days of break in between, and if I report on the 11th also, I can practise for a day and from there I can go and play the match," Varma, who is deputy to Shreyas Iyer in T20Is, said after inspiring South Zone to the final earlier this week.
Earlier this year, Afghanistan toured India for a one-off Test and a three-ODI series in June, and they lost all four contests. But the nature of the T20 format often narrows the gap between teams, and they would hope to secure at least one win in the upcoming matches. Afghanistan’s men’s team has never beaten India in any of the formats.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More