First-class cricketer Robin Das charged with two counts of rape; county side Essex confirms
The horrific incident took place in 2024; however, only recently 24-year-old Robin Das was charged, two days after his last game for the county side in July.
Essex cricketer Robin Das has been charged with two counts of rape. The horrific incident took place in 2024. Last year, Das was arrested but was released later on bail, and earlier this year in July, he was charged with the crime. 24-year-old Das is a right-handed batsman and has played 9 first-class and 29 List A games for the county side. His last appearance for the team came on July 21 earlier this year in the One-Day Cup, in which he contributed 29 with the bat. He was charged a couple of days later. He hasn’t represented the side since.
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The player has been asked to appear at Inner London Crown Court on October 9. “Robin Das of Queens Road, Waltham Forest, was charged on 23 July 2026 with two counts of rape. The charges follow his arrest on 27 August 2025, following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton on 30 March 2024. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers," the Metropolitan Police said.
Essex, who are playing Glamorgan later today, also confirmed that one of their players finds himself in the soup. However, they refrained from naming him in their statement. Essex said: "Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that a male member of the playing staff, currently under contract with the club, recently appeared in court in relation to an incident that took place outside club activities.
"Throughout, the club has remained in contact with the ECB, PCA, the Cricket Regulator and the player with regard to the matter, which included an immediate and ongoing suspension. The club will continue to follow all appropriate legal processes and guidance.
"As a club, we have strict safeguarding and HR procedures in place, and all employees of Essex County Cricket Club are required to meet the highest standards of professional conduct at all times.
"As legal proceedings are in progress, the club are unable to make any further comment at this time."
This is not the first time that a cricketer has been found to have been involved in such a heinous episode. There have been cases of convictions, too. Former Worcestershire player Alex Hepburn was sentenced to five years in jail. Nepal international cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane was sentenced to eight years in 2023, but later he was acquitted upon appeal. Delhi Capitals player Abishek Porel, former Sri Lanka international Danushka Gunathilaka, and former Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain are some of the other names. The case involving Porel is still active.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More