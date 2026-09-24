First-class cricketer Robin Das charged with two counts of rape; county side Essex confirms

Essex cricketer Robin Das has been charged with two counts of rape. The horrific incident took place in 2024. Last year, Das was arrested but was released later on bail, and earlier this year in July, he was charged with the crime. 24-year-old Das is a right-handed batsman and has played 9 first-class and 29 List A games for the county side. His last appearance for the team came on July 21 earlier this year in the One-Day Cup, in which he contributed 29 with the bat. He was charged a couple of days later. He hasn’t represented the side since. Robin Das (right) has scored two centuries across first-class and List-A cricket. (Essex Cricket)

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The player has been asked to appear at Inner London Crown Court on October 9. “Robin Das of Queens Road, Waltham Forest, was charged on 23 July 2026 with two counts of rape. The charges follow his arrest on 27 August 2025, following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton on 30 March 2024. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers," the Metropolitan Police said.

Essex, who are playing Glamorgan later today, also confirmed that one of their players finds himself in the soup. However, they refrained from naming him in their statement. Essex said: "Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that a male member of the playing staff, currently under contract with the club, recently appeared in court in relation to an incident that took place outside club activities.

"Throughout, the club has remained in contact with the ECB, PCA, the Cricket Regulator and the player with regard to the matter, which included an immediate and ongoing suspension. The club will continue to follow all appropriate legal processes and guidance.

"As a club, we have strict safeguarding and HR procedures in place, and all employees of Essex County Cricket Club are required to meet the highest standards of professional conduct at all times.

"As legal proceedings are in progress, the club are unable to make any further comment at this time."

This is not the first time that a cricketer has been found to have been involved in such a heinous episode. There have been cases of convictions, too. Former Worcestershire player Alex Hepburn was sentenced to five years in jail. Nepal international cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane was sentenced to eight years in 2023, but later he was acquitted upon appeal. Delhi Capitals player Abishek Porel, former Sri Lanka international Danushka Gunathilaka, and former Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain are some of the other names. The case involving Porel is still active.