South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch SA vs AUS live on TV and online

Australia and South Africa will renew their ODI rivalry when they meet in the series opener of the three-match contest at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday, with both sides beginning an important phase of their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Australia arrive with momentum after completing a 3-0 sweep of Zimbabwe. Pat Cummins returns to captain the side after missing that series, while Mitchell Starc also comes back to strengthen an experienced pace attack. However, Cummins is unlikely to feature in the series opener as his workload continues to be managed. SA vs AUS 1st ODI: Here are all the streaming, telecast and squad details (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Josh Inglis add further international pedigree, while Cooper Connolly will look to build on his recent run of form in the middle order.

South Africa, meanwhile, return to home ODI cricket after a 3-0 series win over Namibia. Temba Bavuma will lead a batting unit featuring Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Marco Jansen and Matthew Breetzke, who has made an impressive start to his ODI career.

However, the Proteas have been forced to reshape their bowling attack. Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi and Ottneil Baartman are all unavailable because of hamstring injuries, while Nandre Burger is also dealing with a back issue. Gerald Coetzee returns to the ODI side, with youngsters Duan Jansen and Nqobani Mokoena providing further pace options. Aiden Markram will miss the opening match for personal reasons.

The contest also offers both teams valuable exposure to South African conditions ahead of the 2027 World Cup, which will be staged across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Squads: South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nqobani Mokoena, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Duan Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lizaad Williams.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Olivier Peake, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Pat Cummins.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first ODI between South Africa and Australia: When will the 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia take place? The 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia will take place on Thursday, September 24 at 1:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 1 PM IST.

Where will the 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia take place? The 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia will take place at Kingsmead, Durban.

Which channels will telecast the 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia? The 1st ODI between South Africa and Australia will be broadcast live on Eurosport.