Career & Finance Horoscope, September 24, 2026: Someone may hide their true motive, so watch before committing today

You may feel strongly motivated to take control of an important professional matter. A clear goal and decisive action can move things forward, but avoid taking on too many directions at once. Financially, stay focused on priorities rather than distractions.
Career Tip: Choose your destination before accelerating.
Crystal Remedy: Hematite: Keep it on your desk to encourage focus, discipline, and grounded ambition.
You may be ready to leave behind a project, role, or professional situation that no longer feels worthwhile. If you've been considering a change, use today to clarify what you want to move toward rather than focusing only on what you're leaving.
Career Tip: Have a destination in mind before walking away.
Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine: Carry it during career transitions to encourage clarity and calm decision-making.
Fast-moving developments may require quick thinking. A message, meeting, or decision could create momentum, but don't let urgency compromise your judgment. Your communication skills can be especially valuable today.
Career Tip: Respond quickly, but think before you press send.
Crystal Remedy: Sodalite: Carry it during meetings to encourage clear communication and rational thinking.
Your ambition is strong, making this a productive day for starting something that excites you. A new project or opportunity could motivate you to take initiative. Just make sure enthusiasm doesn't turn into unnecessary risk.
Career Tip: Channel excitement into a clear, achievable first step.
Crystal Remedy: Carnelian: Keep it on your desk to support motivation, courage, and creative action.
Rest and recovery may actually improve your professional performance. If you've been mentally overloaded, stepping away can help you return with sharper judgment. Financially, avoid making major decisions while exhausted.
Career Tip: Treat strategic rest as part of productivity.
Crystal Remedy: Howlite: Keep it near your planner to encourage calm reflection and reduce mental clutter.
Contracts, negotiations, payments, or professional responsibilities may require careful attention. Aim for fairness and transparency, especially when money is involved. Clear agreements can prevent future misunderstandings.
Career Tip: Read the details and make sure expectations are mutual.
Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli: Keep it beside important documents as a symbol of truth, clarity, and wise judgment.
Your resourcefulness is particularly strong today. You may find a creative way around a professional obstacle or realize you already possess the skills needed for a new opportunity. Financially, initiative can open useful possibilities.
Career Tip: Use what you already know before searching for another solution.
Crystal Remedy: Citrine: Place it near your workspace to encourage confidence, creativity, and productive action.
Leadership and personal visibility are highlighted. You may be asked to take charge, present an idea, or motivate others. Financially, confidence can help you recognize your value, but avoid overestimating what you can handle alone.
Career Tip: Let your confidence be visible while staying collaborative.
Crystal Remedy: Sunstone: Carry it during presentations or important meetings to encourage confidence and positive expression.
Hope and inspiration return to your professional life. A long-term dream may feel possible again, or an encouraging development could renew your motivation. Financially, keep building steadily rather than expecting immediate results.
Career Tip: Turn renewed inspiration into one practical action.
Crystal Remedy: Aquamarine: Keep it near your workspace to encourage calm optimism, creativity, and clear direction.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More