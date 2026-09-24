HT Morning News Brief September 24: Opposition plans fresh motion to impeach CEC; IIT-Bombay probes student's death
Good morning, readers. From politics and world news to sports and entertainment – here's everything you need to start your day informed.
Good morning, readers. From politics and world news to sports and entertainment – here's everything you need to start your day informed.
Opposition plans motion to impeach CEC Gyanesh Kumar: 'Tarnished dignity of office'
Opposition parties will move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging he has “completely tarnished the dignity of his constitutional office". This came after an news report claimed that decisions taken on the contentious Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three poll commissioners. Click here to read more.
Delhi park gang-rape accused was seen harassing couples before, carrying knife
The lack of patrolling and security infrastructure inside the 142-acre Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple apparently made it possible for the three men to gang-rape a 17-year-old on gunpoint, despite one of them having been previously seen carrying a knife and harassing couples by locals in the area. While several people had verbally reported them to the facility’s staff and guards, investigators aware of the details of the case said on Wednesday that they had not filed any official complaints in the matter. Read more here.
Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea must offer voice, SMS-only plans from October 21: TRAI
Deep Dive
From around October 21 this year, telecom operators in India, including Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea, will be required to offer a wider range of voice and SMS-only recharge plans, giving customers who don’t need mobile data more affordable options. This follows an amendment by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to its existing consumer protection regulations, notified on September 21, coming into effect 30 days after its gazette publication. Click here to read more.
IIT Bombay’s 10-member committee begins probe into student’s death
A 10-member committee appointed by the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has started probing the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of a 20-year-old BTech student, who was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. The committee will examine all aspects of the incident, including allegations levelled by the student’s parents regarding caste-based discrimination leading to his death. Click here for more.
Roshibina Devi Naorem’s third Asian Games medal: A historic hat-trick after a dramatic road to Nagoya
Three consecutive Asian Games appearances, three consecutive medals. Roshibina Devi Naorem became the first Wushu player from India to win a hat-trick of Asiad medals. But this time, she had to fight just to make the squad, arriving as a last-minute injury replacement after a selection process that was itself mired in controversy, before clinching silver on Thursday at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya. Click here to read more.
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