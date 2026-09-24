Tukaram Mundhe backs President Murmu, warns film stars not to endorse harmful products: 'Influence is not immunity'

In reiteration of his stance, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has again warned film stars not to promote products harmful to public health. Mudhe said he shared President Droupadi Murmu's recent appeal to film stars not to endorse such products. Maharashtra FDA commissioner said that celebs should not endorse any products that can harm public health. (PTI)

What President Droupadi Murmu had said In her address at the 72nd National Film Awards, held at a ceremony in Gujarat’s Kevadia, President Murmu said that when successful film artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them

“A true star is one who spreads light, not darkness,” the President said. She urged celebrities not to endorse products that can harm public health, adding that celebs ‘have a powerful influence on young minds’.

Tukaram Mundhe's new warning On Wednesday, Mundhe shared a video of the President's speech on X and reiterated his stance. "Influence is not immunity. Artists, like everyone else, must respect the law and recognise the responsibility that comes with endorsing products, behaviours and habits that shape public choices," he wrote.

"When influence is used to endorse food products, public health cannot be an afterthought. In Maharashtra, we have already issued notices to artists for endorsements that raise concerns in the larger public interest," he added.

Adding that ‘no one is above the law’, the FDA chief said, “Influence must never become a licence to promote what may harm public health. No commercial interest can take precedence over public health.”