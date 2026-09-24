Tukaram Mundhe backs President Murmu, warns film stars not to endorse harmful products: 'Influence is not immunity'
Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe backed President Droupadi Murmu's appeal to film stars not to promote ‘harmful’ products.
In reiteration of his stance, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has again warned film stars not to promote products harmful to public health. Mudhe said he shared President Droupadi Murmu's recent appeal to film stars not to endorse such products.
What President Droupadi Murmu had said
In her address at the 72nd National Film Awards, held at a ceremony in Gujarat’s Kevadia, President Murmu said that when successful film artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them
“A true star is one who spreads light, not darkness,” the President said. She urged celebrities not to endorse products that can harm public health, adding that celebs ‘have a powerful influence on young minds’.
Tukaram Mundhe's new warning
On Wednesday, Mundhe shared a video of the President's speech on X and reiterated his stance. "Influence is not immunity. Artists, like everyone else, must respect the law and recognise the responsibility that comes with endorsing products, behaviours and habits that shape public choices," he wrote.
"When influence is used to endorse food products, public health cannot be an afterthought. In Maharashtra, we have already issued notices to artists for endorsements that raise concerns in the larger public interest," he added.
Adding that ‘no one is above the law’, the FDA chief said, “Influence must never become a licence to promote what may harm public health. No commercial interest can take precedence over public health.”
FDA's notices to Bollywood stars
Tukaram Mundhe gained fame this year for his indiscriminate raids on Mumbai food joints, exposing unsafe and unsanitary conditions in many kitchens and shutting down many such joints. On August 11, his FDA turned their focus on celebrities as well, issuing notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff. The notices alleged that the Vimal Elaichi advertisement featuring them constituted surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in Maharashtra. Mundhe had said that one of the actors failed to respond to the notice.
The notice cited Section 24 of the FSS Act, which restricts misleading advertisements, and Section 53, under which a person who publishes or is party to the publication of a misleading food advertisement can face a penalty of up to ₹10 lakh.
Speaking to NDTV, Mundhe had said, “According to you they may be stars, but according to me they are only advertisers in this case. So I am looking at them as violators of the law, and the law will take its own course. That's why we have started taking action. We have taken this action as per the law.”
(With PTI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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