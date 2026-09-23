‘Trial period over’: Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani register marriage a year after wedding
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani hosted a wedding bash for their close friends and family, including the entire Kapoor clan, in Goa last year.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have officially registered their marriage. On Wednesday, the two shared a joint Instagram post to announce the happy news. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September 2024 with an adorable proposal by the sea. They held their white-themed beach wedding in Goa on January 12, 2025, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai on February 21, 2025.
Alekha and Aadar's post
Sharing the pictures from the marriage registration ceremony, they wrote in the caption, "Trial period: OVER. No returns, no exchanges, no take-backs!
Officially Mr. & Mrs. Jain! 🥂💍
Finally made it legal with my favourite 😍
Thank you, Ganpati Bappa, for blessing us🙏🏼✨"
Aadar and Alekha began their wedding festivities with a party in Goa in 2025 that was attended by almost the entire Kapoor family, including Aadar's mom Rima Jain, brother Armaan Jain, aunt Neetu Kapoor, cousin Karisma Kapoor, and niece Samaira Kapoor, among others.
Pictures from the party were shared by Neetu Kapoor and Karisma on their Instagram handles. While the stars did get praise from the fans, Karisma's daughter, Samaira, stole the show in a white flowing gown. In a family pic, the 19-year-old stood out. For the party, Alekha wore a flowing white gown while Aadar complimented her in a grey suit.
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's relationship
Aadar is the son of Rima Jain, the late Raj Kapoor's daughter, and the first cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. Aadar and Alekha got engaged in September 2024 after Aadar proposed to her, sharing pictures on Instagram. Aadar and Alekha made their relationship public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of themselves together. Aadar and Alekha had their roka ceremony in November. The actor was earlier in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. She had confirmed her breakup with Aadar in November 2023.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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