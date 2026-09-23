‘Trial period over’: Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani register marriage a year after wedding

Sharing the pictures from the marriage registration ceremony, they wrote in the caption, "Trial period: OVER. No returns, no exchanges, no take-backs!

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have officially registered their marriage. On Wednesday, the two shared a joint Instagram post to announce the happy news. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September 2024 with an adorable proposal by the sea. They held their white-themed beach wedding in Goa on January 12, 2025, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai on February 21, 2025.

Aadar and Alekha began their wedding festivities with a party in Goa in 2025 that was attended by almost the entire Kapoor family, including Aadar's mom Rima Jain, brother Armaan Jain, aunt Neetu Kapoor, cousin Karisma Kapoor, and niece Samaira Kapoor, among others.

Pictures from the party were shared by Neetu Kapoor and Karisma on their Instagram handles. While the stars did get praise from the fans, Karisma's daughter, Samaira, stole the show in a white flowing gown. In a family pic, the 19-year-old stood out. For the party, Alekha wore a flowing white gown while Aadar complimented her in a grey suit.