Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Aadar Jain, wishes Alekha Advani as he attends their wedding event. Check out unseen pics

ByAnanya Das
Feb 25, 2025 01:03 PM IST

In a candid photo, Shah Rukh Khan smiled as he had his arm around Alekha Advani, who spoke with him. Aadar Jain laughed standing next to them.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani exchanged vows recently in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, attended the event in Mumbai. Now, unseen photos of actor Shah Rukh Khan at the event have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan attend Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding, Rekha blows kisses to paparazzi. Watch)

(L-R) Manoj Jain, Rima Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani and Shah Rukh Khan at the event.
(L-R) Manoj Jain, Rima Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani and Shah Rukh Khan at the event.

Unseen pics of Shah Rukh Khan at Aadar Jain wedding surfaces

In a photo, Shah Rukh is seen speaking with Alekha as Aadar looked at them. He also posed with his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan, Aadar, Alekha, Manoj Jain and Rima Kapoor in another picture. Shah Rukh gave Aadar a tight hug at the event. In a candid photo, Shah Rukh was seen smiling as he had his arm around Alekha who spoke with him. Aadar laughed standing next to them while Gauri was seen smiling behind Shah Rukh.

What Shah Rukh wore to event

For the event, Shah Rukh wore a black shirt under a blazer and trousers. Gauri looked stunning in an ivory white gown, accessorized with an emerald necklace. Her mother, Savita Chibber, wore a black saree with golden embroidery. Their daughter Suhana Khan also attended the wedding. The actor wore an ivory lehenga, matching the outfit of her mother, Gauri.

About Aadar and Alekha

Aadar and Alekha tied the knot last week surrounded by their closest friends and family members. The bride and groom exuded traditional charm at the wedding. Aadar wore a white sherwani paired with an emerald necklace. Alekha was a vision to behold in a traditional red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery.

The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January. Their Roka ceremony took place in November last year. Aadar had earlier made their engagement public in September 2023, sharing a heartfelt moment with Alekha in an emotional proposal by the sea. He posted a picture of them together on social media, calling Alekha the "light of my life."

About Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, being directed by Sidharth Anand. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, and actor Abhishek Bachchan will also be part of the film.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On