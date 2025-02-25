Shah Rukh Khan hugs Aadar Jain, wishes Alekha Advani as he attends their wedding event. Check out unseen pics

Unseen pics of Shah Rukh Khan at Aadar Jain wedding surfaces

In a photo, Shah Rukh is seen speaking with Alekha as Aadar looked at them. He also posed with his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan, Aadar, Alekha, Manoj Jain and Rima Kapoor in another picture. Shah Rukh gave Aadar a tight hug at the event. In a candid photo, Shah Rukh was seen smiling as he had his arm around Alekha who spoke with him. Aadar laughed standing next to them while Gauri was seen smiling behind Shah Rukh.

What Shah Rukh wore to event

For the event, Shah Rukh wore a black shirt under a blazer and trousers. Gauri looked stunning in an ivory white gown, accessorized with an emerald necklace. Her mother, Savita Chibber, wore a black saree with golden embroidery. Their daughter Suhana Khan also attended the wedding. The actor wore an ivory lehenga, matching the outfit of her mother, Gauri.

About Aadar and Alekha

Aadar and Alekha tied the knot last week surrounded by their closest friends and family members. The bride and groom exuded traditional charm at the wedding. Aadar wore a white sherwani paired with an emerald necklace. Alekha was a vision to behold in a traditional red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery.

The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January. Their Roka ceremony took place in November last year. Aadar had earlier made their engagement public in September 2023, sharing a heartfelt moment with Alekha in an emotional proposal by the sea. He posted a picture of them together on social media, calling Alekha the "light of my life."

About Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, being directed by Sidharth Anand. Reportedly, his daughter, Suhana Khan, and actor Abhishek Bachchan will also be part of the film.