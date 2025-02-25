Alia Bhatt cheers for Vicky Kaushal over Chhaava success, celebrates Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday in Mumbai on Monday evening with her Love and War co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The actor took to her Instagram account to share the massive birthday cake brought in for the occasion. Her post also had a shoutout for Vicky and the massive success of his recent release Chhaava. (Also read: Alia Bhatt can't stop looking at Ranbir Kapoor at Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday bash; Vicky Kaushal joins them for pics) Alia Bhatt posed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday.

Alia's latest post

Alia posted a new picture which saw her smiling for the camera, just behind Vicky. Meanwhile Bhansali smiled, seated right between Vicky and Ranbir, who was seated to his left. A chocolate cake was kept right in front of them, with ‘Happy Birthday’ written on it. Two small candles were also placed on it. A second picture saw Vicky seemingly taking a piece of cake for himself.

In the caption, Alia wrote: "A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director (sparkles emoji). Happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi (So now) party over … back to shoot."

Alia on Chhaava

Alia had previously reviewed Chhaava, and showered high praise on Vicky Kaushal's performance in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. “Vicky Kaushal! What are you????? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal09,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories.

The historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar released in theatres on February 14, and has already become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 by minting above ₹300 crore. Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name.

Alia is currently shooting for Love and War, which marks her second collaboration with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi- for which she was awarded the National Award for Best Actress. She also has Alpha co-starring Sharvari, in the pipeline.