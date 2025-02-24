Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhaava box office collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film set to cross 350 crore mark

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Feb 24, 2025 10:11 PM IST

Chhaava box office collection day 11: Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historic action drama was released on February 14.

Chhaava box office collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna star in the Laxman Utekar-directed Chhaava, which is in its second week and still going strong. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 15.12crore net at the box office in India by its second Monday. (Also Read: Chhaava box office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film has stellar 2nd weekend; mints 326 crore)

Chhaava box office collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.
Chhaava box office collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.

Chhaava box office collection

According to early estimates, Chhaava brought in 15.12 crore net in India on its second Monday, taking its total to 341.87 crore net. The film impressively brought in 44 crore on its second Saturday and 40 crore on Sunday. It collected 219.25 crore net in India from its first week after a stellar 31 crore net opening on February 14. The first weekend’s numbers are impressive at 37 crore and 48.5 crore. The overall occupancy of the Hindi version stands at 20.22% on average for Monday, bringing in 25.78% crowd for the evening shows.

The collections in Hindi

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Chhaava became the second Hindi film after Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule to collect over 100 crore domestically even in its second weekend. If Pushpa 2’s Hindi version collected 128 crore in Hindi alone last year during its second weekend, Chhaava holds the record so far this year, bringing in 109.23 crore. Stree 2, Gadar 2 and Animal follow closely with 93.85 crore, 90.47 crore and 87.56 crore.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana also play key roles. PM Narendra Modi praised the film during Friday's address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. He said, “Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmo ke saath saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves).”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On