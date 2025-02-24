Chhaava box office collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film set to cross 350 crore mark

Chhaava box office collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna star in the Laxman Utekar-directed Chhaava, which is in its second week and still going strong. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹15.12crore net at the box office in India by its second Monday. (Also Read: Chhaava box office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film has stellar 2nd weekend; mints ₹326 crore) Chhaava box office collection day 11: Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film.

Chhaava box office collection

According to early estimates, Chhaava brought in ₹15.12 crore net in India on its second Monday, taking its total to ₹341.87 crore net. The film impressively brought in ₹44 crore on its second Saturday and ₹40 crore on Sunday. It collected ₹219.25 crore net in India from its first week after a stellar ₹31 crore net opening on February 14. The first weekend’s numbers are impressive at ₹37 crore and ₹48.5 crore. The overall occupancy of the Hindi version stands at 20.22% on average for Monday, bringing in 25.78% crowd for the evening shows.

The collections in Hindi

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Chhaava became the second Hindi film after Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule to collect over ₹100 crore domestically even in its second weekend. If Pushpa 2’s Hindi version collected ₹128 crore in Hindi alone last year during its second weekend, Chhaava holds the record so far this year, bringing in ₹109.23 crore. Stree 2, Gadar 2 and Animal follow closely with ₹93.85 crore, ₹90.47 crore and ₹87.56 crore.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana also play key roles. PM Narendra Modi praised the film during Friday's address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. He said, “Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmo ke saath saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves).”