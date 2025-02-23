Menu Explore
Chhaava box office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film has stellar 2nd weekend; mints 326 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 23, 2025 10:18 PM IST

Chhaava box office collection day 10: Laxman Utekar’s historic action film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhaava box office collection day 10: Laxman Utekar’s historic action film Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, was released on February 14 and entered 2nd week strong. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected 326.75 crore so far at the box office. (Also Read: Chhaava worldwide box office collection day 9: Vicky Kaushal film beats Singham Again, Tanhaji; closes in on 400 crore)

Chhaava box office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal in a still from the film.
Chhaava box office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal in a still from the film.

Chhaava box office collection

The website reports that the film made 40 crore on its second Sunday, bringing its total collection to 326.75 crore net in India, according to early estimates. It also performed well on its first weekend, collecting 37 crore and 48.5 crore. The film shows no signs of slowing down after collecting 219.25 crore net in its first week in India and a strong 31 crore net opening. It collected 23.5 crore net on its second Friday vs 21.5 crore on Thursday with a 9.30% spike and 44 crore with an 87.23% spike on its second Saturday.

Vicky Kaushal says ‘no more an unsung hero’

With the audience showing an interest in knowing more about Sambhaji Maharaj, Vicky expressed gratitude to them in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Thanking them for their love, he was happy that Sambhaji was no longer an ‘unsung hero’. He wrote, “No more an 'Unsung' Hero! Thank you everyone... Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki Jai.”

Chhaava recently also garnered a shoutout from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While delivering an address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Friday, he said, “Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmo ke saath saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema and Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves).”

Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana also play key roles.

Follow Us On