Kanikka Kapur on being mistaken for Kiara Advani: People have compared me before, but never this much

“When I saw people have mistaken me for Kiara in the poster, I laughed a lot. Like, what’s going on? People have compared me before, but never this much. So I was just laughing, that maybe when they watch the movie, they will look for Kiara. But no, I am okay with it. You can’t really tell everyone that no, no, no, this is me,” she says.

Speaking to HT City, the actor admits that while she has been compared to Kiara in the past, the response to the poster is unlike anything she has seen before. Rather than being bothered by the mix-up, Kanikka calls the entire episode amusing.

Days after Batwara 1947 posters sparked a wave of confusion online, with several social media users mistaking actor Kanikka Kapur for Kiara Advani and even assuming the latter is a part of the film, Kanikka says, “the response is unlike anything she has seen before”.

Kanikka elaborates, “People have already told me a lot that I look like her. Once I think her makeup artist was doing makeup on her and she also said, ‘Oh my God, it just feels like Kiara only’." She explains further: “A lot of people say I look like her. A lot of people say I don’t look like her.”



The actor who will be seen oppsite Karan Deol in Batwara 1947, recalls how a similar comparisons surfaced earlier in her career. Kanikka shares, “I had a web show, Immature (season 2). In that, my look was a ponytail. At that time also there were comparisons where people put both our pictures together, hers from Kabir Singh and mine from the show. Because the look was similar, those comparisons happened then as well. So I’m sort of very used to being compared to her.”

Kanikka says she has never viewed the comparisons negatively and, in fact, takes them in good humour. “Honestly, I don’t mind because I find her really pretty. And I’ve said that before. So it’s okay if people want to do it. I’m okay with it. If they think I look like her, fine,” she says.

Apart from the online chatter surrounding her resemblance to Kiara, Kanikka is thrilled on sharing screen space with actor Sunny Deol in Batwara 1947 and working with both his sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, across different projects. Describing Sunny as a protective father and mentor, she says, “He’s really protective of his people and I think he goes all the way for them. I think that is exactly how he also does his scenes. He gives it his all.”

Speaking about Karan and Rajveer, Kanika says both brothers have “big shoes to fill” and share immense respect for their father. “They really want to make their father proud. That is something you can see, and it’s really cute to watch,” she ends.